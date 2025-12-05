The Piadina Romagnola PGI Conquers Germany: 40 Specialized Stores In 23 Cities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A historic milestone after three years of work to bring the authenticity of Romagna to the heart of Europe

RIMINI, Italy, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The PGI Piadina Romagnola, one of the most recognizable specialties of Italian culinary tradition, will take center stage in Germany thanks to a new initiative that will bring it to the shelves of 40 FeinKost stores across the country. Thanks to an initiative promoted by the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of the PGI Piadina Romagnola, from December 9, 2025, German consumers will have the opportunity to discover and purchase one of the symbols of Italian culinary tradition in a selection of specialty stores throughout the country.

The campaign will involve 40 specialized stores in 23 German cities, for a total of 1,840 promotional days dedicated to the PGI Piadina Romagnola. During these days, customers will have a chance to learn about the history, quality, and versatility of this unique product, protected by the Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) label.

The initiative is part of the three-year communication project “Choose the European friendship”, funded by the European Union, which aims to promote European agri-food excellence and promote the quality, traceability, and values of certified European products abroad.

“Bringing the PGI Piadina Romagnola to Germany means sharing our identity and opening up new opportunities for Italian products,” emphasizes Alfio Biagini, President of the Consortium.“It is the result of a long and complex process, which now allows us to be present in one of the most important markets in Europe.”

After three years of hard work, research, and dialogue with the market, the PGI Piadina Romagnola officially arrives in Germany, marking a decisive step in promoting Italian excellence abroad. The initiative, coordinated by the Consortium for the Promotion and Protection of Piadina Romagnola PGI, represents the culmination of an internationalization strategy. The presence of Piadina Romagnola PGI in Germany is not only a commercial achievement, but also a bridge of friendship and sharing between territories, traditions, and people.

Informationen in Bezug zum Konsortium für die Förderung und den Schutz der Piadina Romagnola g.g.A.

Das Konsortium für die Förderung und den Schutz der Piadina Romagnola g.g.A. wurde gegründet, um die Piadina Romagnola (auch Piada Romagnola genannt) und die Variante der Piadina oder Piada Romagnola alla Riminese (Fladenbrot auf Rimini-Art) zu fördern und aufzuwerten sowie die Bestimmungen und den Referenztext für die Piadina-Herstellung nach traditionellem Rezept durchzusetzen. Die Bemühungen des Konsortiums führten am 24. Oktober 2014 zur Anerkennung der geschützten geografischen Angabe (ital. IGP). Derzeit umfasst das Konsortium 12 Unternehmen der Region Romagna von unterschiedlichen Größen und aus den Bereichen der handwerklichen Herstellung, der Industrie und der Kioske. Für diese Unternehmen übernimmt das Konsortium die Rolle des Vermittlers und Vertreters.

Finanziert von der Europäischen Union. Die geäußerten Ansichten sind die der Autorin/des Autors und spiegeln nicht unbedingt die Ansichten der Europäischen Union oder der Europäischen Exekutivagentur für die Forschung (REA) wider. Weder die Europäische Union noch die Bewilligungsbehörde können dafür verantwortlich gemacht werden.

