Printing Market To Reach USD $402.75 Billion By 2029 At 4% CAGR

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Printing Market?

The size of the printing market has shown a sustained increase over the past few years. It is predicted to upgrade from $331.32 billion in 2024 to $343.63 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The growth seen in the historic period is owed to elements such as the expansion of the publishing industry, requirements of packaging, worldwide financial circumstances, environmental rules, and consumer inclinations.

In the upcoming years, the printing market size is predicted to witness a consistent rate of growth. The market is projected to expand to a volume of $402.75 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include sustainable printing methods, packaging for e-commerce, innovative packaging methods, the influence of remote work, and health and safety concerns. The period is expected to be marked by significant trends such as improvements in 3D printing, digital printing, customized printing, incorporation of augmented reality (AR), intelligent printing solutions, and mixed printing technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Printing Global Market Growth?

The growth of the printing market is predicted to be fuelled by the surging demand for packaging in the e-commerce industry. E-commerce retailers widely utilize custom-printed packaging, and their numbers are on the rise. For example, the U.S. Census Bureau, affiliated with the US government, reported that U.S. retail e-commerce sales amounted to $265.9 billion for the third quarter of 2022. This is a 3% increase compared to the previous quarter of the same year. In the meanwhile, total retail sales rose by 9.1% during the same timeframe. Additionally, e-commerce sales for the third quarter of 2022 were 10.8% higher than those for the corresponding period in 2021. Therefore, the expanding e-commerce market is expected to stimulate the demand for printing, propelling the advancement of the market throughout the forecast period.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Printing Market?

Major players in the Printing include:

. HP Inc.

. Canon Inc.

. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

. Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

. Ricoh Company Ltd.

. Toppan Inc.

. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

. Konica Minolta Inc.

. Xerox Corporation

. R.R. Donnelley & Sons

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Printing Market?

The advent of technological innovation has become a significant trend gaining traction in the printing industry. Major businesses in this sector are concentrating on incorporating new technologies to establish a competitive edge. In 2022, for example, Markem-Imaje, a renowned Swiss company specializing in the production and dissemination of unique traceability and variant data for the packaging sector, unveiled an IoT-powered platform named MiVista. This platform provides a wide array of self-assistance and troubleshooting services for printers. Its distinctive features are its designed simplicity and streamline of daily coding processes across the printer fleet. Other advantages encompass self-reliance, automated risk surveillance, and superior remote diagnostic abilities, amongst others.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Printing Market Report?

The printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing

2) By Technology: Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, OffSet Printing, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Commercial Printing: Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Flexographic Printing, Gravure Printing, Lithographic Printing

2) By Commercial Screen Printing: Textile Screen Printing, Industrial Screen Printing, Graphic Screen Printing, Electronic Screen Printing

3) By Books Printing: Hardcover Book Printing, Paperback Book Printing, On-Demand Book Printing, Large Print Book Printing

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Printing Industry?

The printing market was led by Asia-Pacific in 2024, followed by North America. The report on this market encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

