Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Current And Future Trends Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Plastics And Rubber Products Market Worth?The dimensions of the plastics and rubber products industry have significantly expanded over the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $1467.8 billion in 2024 to $1552.46 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors that have contributed to the growth during the historic period include industrial and manufacturing development, the enlargement of the automotive industry, the production of consumer goods, the expansion of the medical and healthcare sectors, and the evolution of the packaging industry.

In the coming years, the plastics and rubber products market is predicted to experience substantial growth. With a 6.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), it is set to reach $1981.63 billion by 2029. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, including the rise of electric vehicles and lightweighting, initiatives towards a circular economy, improvements in supply chain management, regulatory compliance and certification, and the growth in aerospace applications. Key trends to watch over the forecast period include advancements in recycling technologies, the development of bio-based polymers, the use of high-performance rubber compounds, antimicrobial plastics and rubber, and increased use of 3D printing with polymers and rubbers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Plastics And Rubber Products Market?

The plastics and rubber products market is being propelled forwards by a growing need for tires within the automotive sector. Typically circular, rubber-coated, and often reinforced, tires are essential elements encircling a wheel's rim. Due to its unique features such as absorbing shocks, providing traction, and supporting the weight of vehicles, rubber has become a critical material in the production of automotive tires. As an illustration, the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA), has projected that total tire shipments in the U.S. would rise to 334.2 million units in 2023 from 332.0 million units in 2021 and 332.7 million units in 2022. Hence, the growing demand for tires in the automotive sector is set to fuel the expansion of the plastics and rubber products market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plastics And Rubber Products Market?

Major players in the Plastics And Rubber Products include:

. Exxon Mobil Corporation

. BASF SE

. The Dow Chemical Company

. SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

. Continental AG

. LG Chem Ltd.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

. Bridgestone Corporation

. The Michelin Group

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Plastics And Rubber Products Market In The Globe?

Key players in the plastics and rubber products market are concentrating on introducing innovative products like E2C DX9660 to augment their profitability. E2C DX9660, an Engineered Elastomer Composite (E2C) solution, offers 30% more abrasion resistance as opposed to conventional compounds. To illustrate, Cabot Corporation, a chemical firm based in the US, introduced a new product named E2C DX9660 in February 2023. This newly engineered product significantly bolsters rubber durability by delivering superior abrasion resistance. This new addition broadens Cabot's suite of E2C solutions, which can be utilized in a variety of applications, including industrial rubber items and on-road commercial tires.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Plastics And Rubber Products Market Share?

The plastics and rubber products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Rubber Products, Plastic Products

2) By End-User Industry: Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Construction, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rubber Products: Tires, Seals And Gaskets, Hoses And Belts, Rubber Sheets And Mats, Rubber Boots And Gloves, Rubber Flooring, Rubber Bands, Other Rubber Products

2) By Plastic Products: Plastics Packaging Materials And Unlaminated Film And Sheet, Plastic Pipes And Shapes, Laminated Plastics Plate, Sheet, And Shape, Plastics Bottles, Polystyrene Foam Products, Urethane And Other Foam Products, Other Plastics Products



What Are The Regional Trends In The Plastics And Rubber Products Market?

In 2024, the plastics and rubber products market was dominated by Asia-Pacific, with North America following as the second-largest region. The report encompasses several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

