Paperboard Packaging Market Projected To Witness A Growth Of US $296.77 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Paperboard Packaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?The size of the paperboard packaging market has consistently increased over the past few years. It is projected to expand from $213.03 billion in 2024 to $221.76 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. This growth during the historic period can be traced back to the demand for sustainable packaging, the transition from plastic to paperboard, the inclination of brands towards environmentally-friendly packaging, changes in regulations, and the cost-effectiveness of paperboard.

The market size of paperboard packaging is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with estimates predicting it to reach a value of $296.77 billion in 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors like the growing need for convenient packaging, demands for product protection, health and safety considerations, customizability and branding, as well as cost-effectiveness. The future trends that are anticipated to influence this market include increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, dedication of brands towards sustainability, advancements in design and printing technology, and increasing demand in retail sector due to customization and versatility.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Paperboard Packaging Market?

The growing use of pre-packaged foods is predicted to boost the paperboard packaging industry's advancement. Pre-packaged foods are those that are sheltered from direct environmental contact via breathable or non-breathable wraps. They typically require paperboard packing as it doesn't negatively impact the food. Paperboard folding cartons are commonly used to encase frozen foods, dehydrated meals, dairy products, among others. For example, a report by Zawya, a media outlet based in the UAE, forecasted in September 2022 that the anticipated rise in demand for pre-packaged food is expected to see a 21% spike, amounting to 44 million tons by 2026. Certain regions' packaged food consumption is predicted to see significant rises, with Iraq expected to see a 28% increase, Saudi Arabia a 22% raise, and the UAE a 19% growth. As a result, the increasing use of pre-packaged foods is a key driver of the paperboard packaging industry's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Paperboard Packaging Market?

Major players in the Paperboard Packaging include:

. WestRock Company

. The International Paper Company

. Smurfit Kappa Group plc

. Georgia Pacific LLC

. Amcor Ltd.

. Oji Holdings Corporation

. Stora Enso Oyj

. DS Smith plc

. Mondi plc

. Graphic Packaging International LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Paperboard Packaging Market In The Future?

Prominent entities in the paperboard packaging market, like Stagione Light, are focusing on delivering solutions that are technologically superior to meet various crucial market needs. As reported by Colpac, an American packaging contractor and services firm, in September 2024, Stagione Light introduced a new series of paperboard packaging specifically designed for the foodservice and retail industries. Intended for both warm and cool meals, this novel packaging has a grease-proof barrier and a leak-proof design that guarantees dependability for moist foods. With Stagione Light being manufactured using recyclable paperboard certified by the FSC, it satisfies the recycling standards of the UK and Europe, and comes in three sizes. The aim of this new offering is to provide alternatives that are greener and lighter while preserving the unique design of Colpac's original Stagione series, thereby enhancing brand visibility through customization options in printing. This move accentuates Colpac's commitment to cater to the expanding food-to-go market with environmentally friendly options.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Paperboard Packaging Market Growth

The paperboard packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper

2) By Grade: Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), White Lined Chipboard (WLC), Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper, Other Grades

3) By Raw Material: Fresh source, Recycled waste paper

4) By End-User Industry: Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Household Care, Electrical Products, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Corrugated Box: Regular Slotted Container (RSC), Half Slotted Container (HSC), Full Overlap Flap Container (FOF), Die-Cut Boxes, Multi-Depth Boxes

2) By Boxboard: Folding Boxboard, Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS), Coated Unbleached Kraft (CUK), Coated Recycled Board (CRB), Uncoated Recycled Board (URB)

3) By Flexible Paper: Paper Bags, Wrapping Paper, Pouches, Laminated Paper, Paper Sleeves

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Paperboard Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the market for paperboard packaging. North America, meanwhile, is predicted to have the most rapid growth in the coming years. This report on the paperboard packaging market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

