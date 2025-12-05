Gaas Wafer Markets And Companies Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring IQE, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., WIN Semiconductors And Other Leading Players

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GaAS Wafer Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global GaAS Wafer Market, valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.33% to reach USD 1.84 Billion by 2030.

The growing deployment of 5G and next-generation communication networks significantly propels the global gallium arsenide wafer market. GaAs wafers are crucial for efficient high-frequency components in 5G infrastructure, including power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, and switches, enabling rapid data transmission and low latency. The material's inherent electron mobility and effective function at millimeter-wave frequencies make it indispensable for base stations and end-user devices.

Key Market Challenges

The principal challenging factor impeding market expansion for the Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafer Market is the substantially higher manufacturing cost of GaAs wafers compared to conventional silicon alternatives. This significant cost disparity directly limits broader adoption across numerous industries. Although GaAs wafers are crucial for manufacturing high-speed electronic and optoelectronic devices due to their superior electron mobility and direct bandgap characteristics, their elevated production expenses make them less competitive in many applications where silicon offers a more economical solution. The considerable cost difference effectively restricts the market penetration of GaAs wafers.

Key Market Trends

Increasing wafer diameters in production represents a pivotal trend reshaping the global GaAs wafer market by enhancing manufacturing efficiency and reducing per-die costs. The transition from smaller to larger wafer sizes allows for a greater number of chips to be fabricated from a single wafer, thereby optimizing material utilization and throughput.

According to SEMI, in June 2024, the global semiconductor manufacturing industry was projected to increase its capacity by 6% in 2024 and an additional 7% in 2025, reaching a record 33.7 million wafers per month on an 8-inch equivalent basis, reflecting a broader industry drive towards scale and efficiency. This pursuit of larger formats is evident in company strategies, as Sumitomo Electric Industries, in its Mid-Term Management Plan 2025, confirmed an expansion of its Malaysia-based Sumiden Electronic Materials unit to increase 6-inch GaAs wafer supply, targeting applications in AI server interconnects and data center optical modules. This shift directly supports the economic viability of GaAs components in high-volume applications, fostering market expansion.

Key Market Players Profiled:



IQE plc

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Limited

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH

Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

MTI Corporation United Monolithic Semiconductors Holding S.A.S.

In this report, the Global GaAS Wafer Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Product Type:



LEC Grown GaAS

VGF Grown GaAS Others

By Product Application:



RF

LED

VCSEL Photovoltaic

By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes