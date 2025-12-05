NASP Applauds The Senate Finance Committee For Legislation To Address Anticompetitive PBM Practices And Protect Pharmacies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urges Congress to Pass the Bill Without Delay Protecting Specialty Pharmacies and Patient Pharmacy Choice

Washington, DC, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) applauds the Senate Finance Committee for its introduction of bipartisan legislation that will address anticompetitive practices that ultimately harm beneficiary access to the specialty pharmacy of their choice. The legislation will strengthen and enforce the long-standing federal Any Willing Pharmacy law and ensure that pharmacies receive reasonable and relevant Part D contract terms.

The reforms outlined in this legislation reflect long-standing NASP priorities to safeguard specialty pharmacies and protect patients' ability to access the specialty pharmacy of their choice. If enacted, the bill would require the Administration to ensure that contracts between health plans, PBMs, and specialty pharmacies under Medicare Part D include reasonable and relevant terms and that these protections are enforced. In addition, the legislation would prohibit PBMs from engaging in spread pricing within Medicaid, establishing much-needed payment protections that strengthen pharmacy viability and preserve patient access.

These legislative protections are critical to ensuring that Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries living with chronic and complex conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, or those recovering from organ transplantation can maintain access to their specialty pharmacy providers.

“Specialty pharmacies play a critical role in supporting some of the most vulnerable Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in America,” says Sheila Arquette, NASP President and CEO.“Specialty pharmacies continue to receive reimbursement that fails to cover the cost of the drug let alone the cost of the many services needed to support a specialty patient. Protecting patient access to specialty pharmacy services means protecting continuity of care, improved health outcomes, and the ability for patients to safely and affordably receive the therapies they depend on.”

“We thank the Senate Finance Committee for its work to advance legislation that will support patient access to their pharmacy. We urge Congress to pass this long overdue legislation without delay!”

NASP represents all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders. Specialty pharmacies serve communities of patients who have complex health conditions like cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, hemophilia, organ transplantation and rare diseases. Specialty pharmacies are accredited by an independent, third party nationally recognized accreditation organization ensuring consistent quality of extensive drug management and clinical patient care services.

