403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vietjet On Track To Historic Milestone: 22 Aircraft Added In A Single Month
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, December 5, 2025: Vietjet, Vietnam's new age carrier, has welcomed a new A321neo ACF, registered VN-A580, bringing the airline closer to its milestone of adding 22 aircraft within a single month by year-end. With these additional aircarft, travelers from India can look forward to greater flight availability, improved connectivity, and more seamless travel options as Vietjet strengthens its capacity ahead of the upcoming peak seasons.
This unprecedented fleet expansion, equivalent to the full fleet size of a standalone airline, marks the largest single-month aircraft build-up in Vietjet's history. The achievement highlights Vietjet's rapid growth, strong long-term strategy, and global aspirations as the airline gears up for the high demand New Year and Lunar New Year travel periods and accelerates the expansion of its international network.
The newly delivered and upcoming aircraft include 9 Boeing 737 aircraft for Vietjet Thailand, 7 new-generation Airbus aircraft and 6 other aircraft for Vietjet Group in Vietnam.
At a time when airlines worldwide face aircraft shortages, supply-chain disruptions, and extended delivery timelines, Vietjet is charting a different course. The addition of 22 new, modern aircraft in a month is a testament to Vietjet's strong credibility, financial standing, and its rising reputation as a trusted partner across the global aviation industry.
As India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, Vietjet has expanded its network between the two countries to offer greater convenience for Indian travelers. The airline currently operates direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, opening new avenues for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customersâ€TM demands.
This unprecedented fleet expansion, equivalent to the full fleet size of a standalone airline, marks the largest single-month aircraft build-up in Vietjet's history. The achievement highlights Vietjet's rapid growth, strong long-term strategy, and global aspirations as the airline gears up for the high demand New Year and Lunar New Year travel periods and accelerates the expansion of its international network.
The newly delivered and upcoming aircraft include 9 Boeing 737 aircraft for Vietjet Thailand, 7 new-generation Airbus aircraft and 6 other aircraft for Vietjet Group in Vietnam.
At a time when airlines worldwide face aircraft shortages, supply-chain disruptions, and extended delivery timelines, Vietjet is charting a different course. The addition of 22 new, modern aircraft in a month is a testament to Vietjet's strong credibility, financial standing, and its rising reputation as a trusted partner across the global aviation industry.
As India and Vietnam continue to strengthen their ties, Vietjet has expanded its network between the two countries to offer greater convenience for Indian travelers. The airline currently operates direct flights from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang, opening new avenues for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two countries.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customersâ€TM demands.
Company:-MSL Group
User:- Bhakti Thorat
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment