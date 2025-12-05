Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Size To Reach USD 19.38 Billion In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 5, 2025 1:42 am - The Decentralized Clinical Trials market, valued at USD 8.87 billion in 2024, is expected to register revenue CAGR of 10.2%. Request free copy of this report:

December 05, 2025- Growing demand for patient-centric clinical models is a major factor accelerating revenue in the decentralized clinical trials (DCT) market. DCTs are reshaping the research landscape by offering a faster, more economical, and reliable way to conduct studies. Because they allow remote participation, these trials expand accessibility and improve patient experience-enabling sponsors to engage more diverse populations. As global healthcare systems push for equity, efficiency, and better patient engagement, DCTs are emerging as a pivotal model that prioritizes participant needs without compromising scientific rigor.

In June 2025, Medable Inc.-a leading clinical development technology provider-launched its Partner Program to equip CROs and strategic partners with generative AI-powered, self-service eCOA development tools for digital trials. Medable's SaaS platform has already supported more than 300 decentralized or digitally enhanced studies across 70 countries, connecting with over one million patients and participants globally.

Although DCTs offer substantial advantages, they also introduce operational challenges for sponsors, CROs, and clinical sites. Notably, decentralized models tend to show higher rates of protocol deviations compared with traditional site-based trials, underscoring the need for robust governance and digital infrastructure.

Want to Know What's Fueling the Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Growth? Get Exclusive Report Insights Here:

Segments market overview and growth Insights

Based on component, the decentralized clinical trials market is segmented into hardware & devices, software platforms, and support services. Hardware & devices segment contributed the largest revenue share in 2024. Advancements in digital health technologies (DHTs) have broadened the scope of remotely collected clinical trial data, reducing or eliminating the need for patients to travel to centralized research sites. Many wearable devices used in decentralized clinical trials-including fitness trackers, smartwatches, and specialized medical wearables-continuously capture health information and transmit it to paired smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth. In February 2025, Tasso, Inc., a leader in patient-focused, clinical-grade blood collection solutions, introduced its next-generation dried blood spot (DBS) collection technology. The new solution integrates the company's Tile-T20 dried whole blood cartridge with the Tasso Mini device, enabling precise, user-friendly DBS sampling for clinical studies and anti-doping programs.

Regional market overview and growth insights

North America held the largest market share in 2024. The market's growth is primarily fueled by increasing adoption of patient-focused trial models and rapid technological progress in digital health systems. Regulatory bodies worldwide have begun recognizing and supporting a shift toward more digitally enabled clinical research. In March 2023, IQVIA Consumer Health and ObvioHealth launched a fully decentralized clinical trial with Jovie USA to support the introduction of the first FDA-approved goat milk-based infant formula in the U.S. The study is the first of its kind in infant nutrition, allowing parents and infants to complete the trial entirely from home with no required in-person visits.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors

The Decentralized Clinical Trials market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. List of major players included in the Decentralized Clinical Trials market report are:

oMedrio

oHCL Technologies Limited

oCurebase, Inc.

oOracle

oMedidata (Dassault Systèmes)

oVeeva Systems Inc.

oIQVIA

oProPharma Group Holdings, LLC

oCastor

oClario

oHangzhou Tigermed Technology Co., LTD.

oICON plc

oCMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD.

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

oParexel International Corporation

Buy Your Exclusive Copy Now:

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

Walgreens: In August 2024, Walgreens partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to advance decentralized clinical trial innovation under the D-COHRe (Decentralized Clinical Operations for Healthcare and Research) program.

Labcorp: In January 2024, Labcorp and Hawthorne Effect announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing decentralized clinical trial offerings for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device organizations seeking to accelerate recruitment, improve patient diversity, and reduce burden on clinical sites.

Unlock the Key to Transforming Your Business Strategy with Our Decentralized Clinical Trials Market Insights –

.Download the report summary:

.Request customization:

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the decentralized clinical trials market based on component, modality, trial phase, therapeutic area, end-use, and region:

.Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHardware & Devices

oSoftware Platforms

oSupport Services

.Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oHybrid

oFully decentralized

.Trial Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oPhase I

oPhase II

oPhase III

oPhase IV

.Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oOncology

oCardiology

oNeurology

oInfectious diseases

oRare diseases

oOthers

.End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oPharmaceutical & Biotech sponsors

oContract Research Organizations (CROs)

oMedical device manufacturers

oAcademic and Research Institutions

oOthers

.Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

oNorth Benelux

g Countries

h of Europe

oAsia Pacific

a Japan

d Oceania

f Countries

g of APAC

oLatin Brazil

b of LATAM

oMiddle East & Africa

a Countries

b Turkey

e of MEA

Get a preview of the complete research study:

About Us:

At Navistrat Analytics, we provide high-quality, comprehensive syndicated and customized market research reports that deliver actionable insights and empower businesses through data-driven strategies. Choose Navistrat Analytics as your strategic growth partner for reliable market intelligence, and let us help you navigate the complexities of the market with clarity, precision, and confidence.

Contact Us:

Navistrat Analytics

Visit Us:

Email Us:...

Asia-Pacific: +91-9073010653

Follow Us LinkedIn: