Metabolomics-Based Nutritional Products Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2024-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$27.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by product type
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code) (Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Vitamin and vitamin-related supplements
5.2.1 Fat-soluble vitamins
5.2.1.1 Vitamin A (retinol/Beta-carotene)
5.2.1.2 Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol)
5.2.1.3 Vitamin E (tocopherols/tocotrienols)
5.2.1.4 Vitamin K2 (menaquinone)
5.2.2 Water-soluble vitamins
5.2.2.1 Folate/Folic Acid (B9)
5.2.2.2 Vitamin B12 (cobalamin/methylcobalamin)
5.2.2.3 Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine/pyridoxal-5-phosphate)
5.2.2.4 Other B vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B7)
5.3 Mineral and trace element supplements
5.3.1 Essential minerals
5.3.2 Trace elements
5.4 Amino acid and protein-related supplements
5.4.1 Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)
5.4.2 Essential amino acids
5.4.3 Non-essential amino acids
5.4.4 Amino acid derivatives
5.5 Fatty acid supplements
5.5.1 Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids
5.5.2 Other fatty acids
5.6 Antioxidant and phytochemical supplements
5.6.1 Polyphenol-rich extracts
5.6.2 Carotenoids
5.6.3 Specialized antioxidants
5.7 Prebiotic and probiotic supplements
5.7.1 Prebiotic fibers
5.7.2 Probiotic strains
5.8 Specialized metabolomic supplements
5.8.1 Mitochondrial support
5.8.2 Methylation support
5.8.3 Neurotransmitter precursors
5.9 Condition-specific formulations
5.9.1 Metabolic syndrome support
5.9.2 Cardiovascular health
5.9.3 Liver health
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Personalized/precision nutrition
6.3 Clinical and health applications
6.4 Functional food and nutraceutical development
6.5 Microbiome-targeted applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.1.1 Direct-to-consumer (DTC)
7.1.2 E-commerce websites
7.1.3 Mobile applications
7.1.4 At-home collection kits
7.1.5 Others
7.2 Healthcare and clinical channels
7.2.1 Physicians and clinicians
7.2.2 Registered dietitians
7.2.3 Functional medicine practitioners
7.2.4 Hospital-based labs
7.2.5 Others
7.3 Retail and pharmacy channels
7.3.1 Health food stores
7.3.2 Pharmacies
7.3.3 Supermarkets & hypermarkets
7.3.4 Others
7.4 Professional and b2b channels
7.4.1 Universities and research centers
7.4.2 Government research facilities
7.4.3 Nutraceutical manufacturers
7.4.4 Contract manufacturing organizations
7.4.5 Others
7.5 Digital and technology-enabled channels
7.5.1 Bioinformatics services
7.5.2 Ai-powered platforms
7.5.3 Multi-omics platforms
7.5.4 Others
Company Profiles
Thorne Health Life Extension Metagenics Douglas Laboratories Designs for Health Pure Encapsulations Jarrow Formulas Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Sigma-Aldrich (Merck) NOW Foods Cayman Chemical Integrative Therapeutics XYMOGEN Ortho Molecular Products Allergy Research Group SFI Health (Klaire Labs) Nutricology Biotics Research Vital Nutrients Protocol for Life Balance Researched Nutritionals Apex Energetics Bioclinic Naturals Quicksilver Scientific Seeking Health
