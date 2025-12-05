Peptide Synthesis Reagents Research Report 2025: $1.5 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2024-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$729.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1500 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Profit margin
3.1.3 Value addition at each stage
3.1.4 Factor affecting the value chain
3.1.5 Disruptions
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Drivers
3.2.2 Pitfalls & Challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East & Africa
3.5 Porter's analysis
3.6 PESTEL analysis
3.7 Price trends
3.7.1 by region
3.7.2 by product format
3.8 Future market trends
3.9 Technology and Innovation landscape
3.9.1 Current technological trends
3.9.2 Emerging technologies
3.10 Patent Landscape
3.11 Trade statistics (HS code Note: the trade statistics will be provided for key countries only)
3.11.1 Major importing countries
3.11.2 Major exporting countries
3.12 Sustainability and environmental aspects
3.12.1 Sustainable practices
3.12.2 Waste reduction strategies
3.12.3 Energy efficiency in production
3.12.4 Eco-friendly initiatives
3.13 Carbon footprint consideration
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 by region
4.2.1.1 North America
4.2.1.2 Europe
4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.1.4 LATAM
4.2.1.5 MEA
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers & acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships & collaborations
4.6.3 New Product Launches
4.6.4 Expansion Plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Reagent Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Coupling reagents
5.2.1 Carbodiimide-based
5.2.2 Phosphonium-based
5.2.3 Uronium-based
5.2.4 Immonium-based
5.2.5 Next-gen green
5.3 Protecting group reagents
5.3.1 Fmoc reagents & derivatives
5.3.2 Boc reagents & derivatives
5.3.3 Side-chain protecting
5.3.4 Orthogonal systems
5.4 Solid support materials
5.4.1 Polystyrene-based resins
5.4.2 Peg-based & chemmatrix
5.4.3 Specialty resins
5.4.4 Biodegradable materials
5.5 Deprotection & cleavage
5.5.1 Base systems
5.5.2 Acid cleavage reagents
5.5.3 Scavenger systems
5.5.4 Cleavage cocktail formulations
5.6 Solvents & reaction media
5.6.1 Traditional solvents
5.6.2 Green solvent alternatives
5.6.3 Ionic liquids & deep eutectic
5.6.4 Aqueous & bio-compatible
5.7 Analytical & QC reagents
5.7.1 HPLC Standards & reference
5.7.2 Kaiser test & ninhydrin
5.7.3 Mass spectrometry standards
5.7.4 Purity assessment reagents
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Synthesis Method, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 SPPS Reagents
6.2.1 Fmoc SPPS systems
6.2.2 Boc SPPS systems
6.2.3 Microwave SPPS
6.2.4 Automated compatible
6.3 LPPS reagents
6.3.1 Solution-phase systems
6.3.2 Fragment condensation
6.3.3 Purification-compatible
6.4 Hybrid & advanced
6.4.1 Continuous flow chemistry
6.4.2 Convergent synthesis
6.4.3 Enzymatic ligation
6.4.4 Click chemistry systems
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Therapeutic synthesis
7.2.1 GMP-grade manufacturing
7.2.2 Clinical-grade (phase I-III)
7.2.3 Long peptide specialized
7.2.4 Modified peptide reagents
7.3 R&D applications
7.3.1 High-throughput screening
7.3.2 Library synthesis
7.3.3 Proof-of-concept & lead Opt
7.3.4 Academic research grade
7.4 Diagnostic & analytical
7.4.1 Biomarker peptide synthesis
7.4.2 Radiopharmaceutical precursor
7.4.3 Immunoassay standards
7.5 Specialty applications
7.5.1 Cosmetic peptide synthesis
7.5.2 Food & nutraceutical grade
7.5.3 Agricultural peptide synthesis
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million & Kilo Tons)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA Bachem AG Thermo Fisher Scientific GenScript Biotech ChemPep Inc. AAPPTec / Advanced ChemTech CSBio Company Iris Biotech GmbH GL Biochem (Shanghai) Ltd Peptides International (Biosynth/vivitide) Biosynth (vivitide,Pepscan,CRB,Pepceuticals) AmbioPharm Inc. Creative Peptides Peptide Institute,Inc. CEM Corporation
Peptide Synthesis Reagents Market
