CPI Aerostructures Announces Dorith Hakim's Appointment To The Aerospace Industry Association's Executive Committee

“I am proud to be representing CPI Aero on the AIA Executive Committee following my appointment at the December Board of Governors meeting. CPI Aero is representative of 96% of AS9100 Series Certified Small Businesses with fewer than 500 employees. It is critical that our voices join those of the large Prime/OEM A&D Companies in shaping policy and garnering the necessary support from our nation's political leaders,” stated Dorith Hakim, president and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero's international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc.