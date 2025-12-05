Reed's, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $10 Million Public Offering And Uplisting To NYSE American Stock Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's, Inc. (NYSE American: REED) (“Reed's” or the“Company”), owner of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares of common stock (collectively, the“Securities”). Each share of common stock and accompanying warrant to purchase one share of common stock are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $4.00. The warrants will have an exercise price of $4.50 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date. In addition, Reed's has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 375,000 shares of common stock and/or 375,000 warrants at their respective public offering prices, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the Securities are being sold by Reed's.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional Securities and any exercise of the warrants to be issued in the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 8, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Reed's also announced that, in connection with the offering, its common stock has been approved for listing and will begin trading on the NYSE American LLC stock exchange (“NYSE American”) on December 5, 2025. Upon effectiveness of the listing on the NYSE American, trading of the common stock on the OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market will terminate.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole book-running manager, and Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-291443), including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained on the SEC's website at and may also be obtained, when available, by contacting A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners at 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 624-2060 or e-mail at ....

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed's is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed's®, Virgil's® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company's beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to Reed's expectations regarding the offering and related uplisting to the NYSE American, including expected gross proceeds and anticipated closing date, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Reed's cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the risk that the public offering will not be consummated on the terms or in the amounts contemplated or otherwise, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. Risks and uncertainties relating to Reed's and its business can be found in the“Risk Factors” section of Reed's annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 28, 2025, as supplemented by its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, and in the Registration Statement on Form S-1, as amended, related to the offering and declared effective by the SEC on December 4, 2025. Reed's undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Reed's expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D'Souza

Elevate IR

...

(720) 330-2829