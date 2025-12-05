Space Utilization Sensors Market Size To Worth USD 5.63 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR Of 13.13% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. leads the Space Utilization Sensors market, driven by smart building adoption, workspace efficiency initiatives, technical breakthroughs, and high demand across commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, making it the worldwide leader. Austin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Utilization Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Space Utilization Sensors Market size Integrated Smart Building Solutions are Boosting Market Expansion Globally The need for integrated smart building solutions is being driven by the growing emphasis on sustainability and operational efficiency. Centralized building management systems and sophisticated multi-parameter sensors provide optimum energy utilization, better indoor environments, and increased occupant comfort. Companies are looking for ways to save energy expenses, lessen their carbon footprint, and adhere to changing requirements. Long-term operational savings, improved system reliability, and predictive maintenance are made possible by holistic monitoring and automation. A major market driver that is propelling the growth of smart building technologies in the commercial and institutional sectors is the confluence of energy efficiency, IoT-enabled control, and occupant well-being. Get a Sample Report of Space Utilization Sensors Market Forecast @



Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.10 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.13% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Sensor Type (Infrared Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Image-based Sensors, Pressure Sensors and Others)

. By Application (Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Facilities, Retail, Airports and Others)

. By Connectivity (Wired and Wireless)

. By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Industrial and Others)





Key Industry Segmentation

By Sensor Type

The market was being led by the Infrared Sensors segment with a share of 43.13% in 2025E owing to their reliability, wide applicability, and ability to deliver consistent occupancy and motion detection across commercial, institutional, and industrial spaces. Ultrasonic Sensors segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.31% during 2026-2033 fueled by increasing demand for high-accuracy, non-intrusive monitoring, compact designs, and integration with smart building analytics and IoT-enabled platforms that enable enhanced space optimization, energy efficiency, and real-time operational insights.

By Application

The market is being dominated by the Offices segment, which held 39.00% market share in 2025E driven by high demand for efficient space utilization, energy management, and integration with existing building management systems. Airports is the fastest growing segment in the market with a CAGR of 17.40% globally due to increasing investments in smart infrastructure, real-time occupancy monitoring, and advanced analytics to optimize passenger flow, security, and operational efficiency.

By Connectivity

Wired connectivity continues to dominate by holding a 52.50% market share due its reliability, stable data transmission, and proven compatibility with legacy building systems, making it the default choice in many commercial and industrial installations. The wireless connectivity is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 17.01%, supported by the rising adoption of IoT-enabled solutions, simplified installation and flexibility in retrofitting existing spaces.

By End-User

Commercial spaces remain the dominant end-user segment, which holds 54.38% market share, driven by extensive adoption of occupancy sensors in offices, retail centers, and institutional facilities to optimize energy usage, space planning, and operational efficiency. Residential applications are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 16.17%, fueled by smart home adoption, increased consumer awareness of energy conservation, and the integration of connected devices.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Space Utilization Sensors Market with a 31.50% share in 2025E, driven by widespread adoption of smart building technologies, growing focus on workplace efficiency, and advanced infrastructure development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Space Utilization Sensors market, growing at a CAGR of 15.79% due to rapid urbanization, expanding commercial and industrial infrastructure, rising smart building adoption, and increasing focus on workplace efficiency and energy management across key economies.

Recent News:



In March 2025, VergeSense launched Infinity an AI-powered, wire-free occupancy sensor with 10-year battery life, real-time space insights, and expanded object/change detection for smarter workplace utilization. In March 2025, Johnson Controls launched the NSW8000 Series Wireless Network Sensor, offering real-time temperature, humidity, and occupancy monitoring with optional CO2 sensing for enhanced air quality. The sensor features long-range connectivity, secure data transmission, and minimal maintenance for smart building applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Space Utilization Sensors Market Report (The USPs):



TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION PERFORMANCE INDEX – helps you evaluate sensor accuracy, response time, AI-driven occupancy prediction maturity, and integration depth with BMS/IoT systems to identify the most advanced technology platforms.

RELIABILITY & DURABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you assess detection accuracy across environments, MTBF, false-trigger rates, and IP ratings to understand product robustness and operational reliability.

MANUFACTURING EFFICIENCY & QUALITY SCORE – helps you identify production strengths by tracking capacity utilization, yield rates, defect levels, assembly cycle times, and localization of sourcing.

COST & PRICING STRUCTURE ANALYZER – helps you compare ASPs across PIR, radar, thermal, and image-based sensors, review cost breakdowns, and analyze pricing trends influenced by semiconductor supply.

DEMAND & ADOPTION ACCELERATION METRICS – helps you understand shipment volumes, adoption across key sectors (offices, malls, hospitals, universities), and regional demand patterns shaped by smart city and hybrid-work initiatives. REGULATORY & COMPLIANCE READINESS INDEX – helps you evaluate alignment with global standards (UL, CE, FCC), energy-efficiency certifications, data-privacy requirements (GDPR), and environmental norms like RoHS and REACH.

