PULPO WMS Launches Native Shopify Return Creation For Seamless Warehouse Operations

For the modern e-commerce retailer, returns are a critical business challenge. With the average e-commerce return rate hovering around 17%, and climbing as high as 30% for some categories like apparel, the cost and complexity of reverse logistics are skyrocketing. In 2024, consumers returned an estimated $890 billion in merchandise, with the total cost of processing each return consuming an average of 20% to 39% of the item's original sale price. To remain profitable, fast-moving Shopify brands must eliminate operational friction in the returns process.

PULPO WMS, a leading warehouse management system for e-commerce, has announced a major enhancement to its Shopify WMS integration: the ability to create native Shopify Returns directly from warehouse workflows.

This update enables merchants and warehouse teams to operate with far greater transparency, accuracy, and speed when processing customer returns.

Closing the Gap Between Warehouse Operations and Shopify

With Shopify's latest API expansion, PULPO WMS now provides a complete return flow that connects warehouse actions to Shopify in real time.

“Reverse logistics is no longer a necessary evil; it is a critical differentiator for profitability. By bridging the real-time gap between the physical warehouse process and Shopify's digital ecosystem, we are giving merchants the speed, accuracy, and control they need to turn a 17% return rate from a cost center into a sustainable part of the customer journey.”

- Thomas Kircheis, Co-Founder of PULPO WMS

How the New Return Workflow Works

When a warehouse employee receives a return, PULPO now:

. Scans the order or return label

. Selects the returned items

. Allows the user to add condition notes such as broken or worn

. Assigns each item to the correct return location inside the warehouse

. Automatically creates a corresponding return inside of Shopify

Shopify immediately displays“Return in progress,” along with item-level visibility:

. Refundable items

. Non-refundable items

. Warehouse notes and conditions

Merchants can then complete the refund and close the return directly in Shopify.

To maintain inventory accuracy, PULPO WMS continues to handle all stock movements internally, preventing double restocking in Shopify.

More Visibility with Automatic Order Tags

To support high-volume merchants, PULPO has also introduced automatic Shopify order tags indicating import status:

. PULPO_FullyImported

. PULPO_PartiallyImported

These tags help teams instantly filter and identify which Shopify orders have successfully reached the WMS.

A Step Forward for Merchants Using Shopify and PULPO WMS

This enhancement brings merchants closer to a fully unified fulfillment and return ecosystem.

For Shopify brands and for 3PL providers managing multiple Shopify clients, the new Shopify return creation feature eliminates guesswork, speeds up reverse logistics, and keeps Shopify fully aligned with warehouse activities.

The Shopify Return Creation feature is now available to all PULPO WMS customers on the Shopify integration.

