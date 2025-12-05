403
Insights On Why Emerging Financial Advisers Are Choosing AES
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AES International reports increased interest from next-generation financial professionals seeking careers aligned with client-first values and professional development, according to the firm's Managing Director of People & Culture.
The firm's SWANS philosophy - Smart, Work hard, Ambitious, Nice, Selfless - combined with its fee-based advisory model and certified fiduciary status, has drawn professionals who seek alternatives to the commission-driven culture common in regional financial services.
"Next-generation advisers today seek more than sales targets and commission structures," said Alex Newington-Bridges, the firm's Managing Director of People & Culture. "They're seeking organisations where expertise matters more than transactions, where client success drives compensation, and where professional development means mastering the craft, not just hitting numbers."
Recent hires cite several factors in their decision to join AES:
Fee-Based Structure – Advisers (or Financial Life Managers as the firm refers to them) focus on providing advice without commission conflicts, allowing them to recommend what clients need rather than what pays most.
Ensemble Practice Model – Team-based approach where collaboration replaces competition, providing new advisers with mentorship from chartered professionals while contributing their perspectives.
Professional Development – Structured progression based on technical mastery and client outcomes, not sales volumes. Support for international certifications, including CII chartered status.
Impact – Advisers report satisfaction helping families achieve financial security rather than selling products.
"Early-career professionals question why financial advice operates on commission when other professions don't," said Sam Instone, CEO of AES International. "They see medicine, law, and architecture as fee-based professions and wonder why financial advice should be different."
AES's approach mirrors ensemble practices in the US, which have demonstrated positive outcomes in client satisfaction and adviser retention. The model resonates with professionals seeking purpose alongside career progression – those who want to be part of evolving financial services from an industry into profession.
"We're not recruiting salespeople," said Alex. "We're attracting professionals who share our vision of evolving financial services from a sales-driven industry into a respected profession. For over two decades, we've been building this model in the Middle East, and the next-generation of financial professionals recognise that our purpose – making the world healthy, wealthy and wise– aligns with their career aspirations."
At AES, chartered financial planners operate as professionals, not product salespeople, and success is measured by client outcomes, not commission volumes.
"Early-career professionals today want to join organisations leading this evolution," said Alex. "They see that we've been maintaining standards for twenty years – from introducing fee-based advice in the region to maintaining fiduciary standards in the market. They want to be part of continuing that approach, not starting from scratch."
This commitment to professional standards attracts talent who view financial advisory as a vocation requiring the same rigour, ethics, and continuous development as medicine or law. They're choosing AES because the evolution from industry to profession isn't just beginning – it's been the firm's mission since its founding.
"When advisers join us, they're not hoping to change the industry someday," said Sam. "They're joining a firm that's been operating this way for decades. That's meaningful for someone who wants their career to mean something beyond transactions."
About AES International: As the only certified fiduciary in the Middle East, AES International has provided fee-based financial life management to globally minded families for over two decades. The firm helps clients navigate international complexity with clarity and confidence.
About AES International: As the only certified fiduciary in the Middle East, AES International has provided fee-based financial life management to globally minded families for over two decades. The firm helps clients navigate international complexity with clarity and confidence.
