Companion Diagnostics Market Research 2025: $21+ Bn Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2024-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|133
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$21.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Data mining sources
1.3.1 Global
1.3.2 Regional/Country
1.4 Base estimates and calculations
1.4.1 Base year calculation
1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.6 Forecast model
1.7 Research assumptions and limitations
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Products trends
2.2.3 Disease indication trends
2.2.4 Technology trends
2.2.5 End Use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Upward trend in disease prevalence among developing countries
3.2.1.2 Surging number of pathology labs and services equipped with advanced diagnostic equipment in North America
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements
3.2.1.4 Increasing R&D investment
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Stringent regulatory framework
3.2.2.2 High cost of product development
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Growing demand in remote and rural areas
3.2.3.2 Integration with digital health platforms
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.4.4 Latin America
3.4.5 Middle East and Africa
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technologies
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Patent analysis
3.8 Gap analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Mergers and acquisitions
4.6.2 Partnerships and collaborations
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Instruments
5.3 Consumables
5.4 Services
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Disease Indication, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Breast cancer
6.3 Lung cancer
6.4 Colorectal cancer
6.5 Skin cancer
6.6 Other diseases indications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Immunohistochemistry
7.3 in situ hybridization
7.4 Polymerase chain reaction
7.5 Genetic sequencing
7.6 Other technologies
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Diagnostic laboratories
8.4 Other End Use
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Amgen AstraZeneca Becton, Dickinson and Company Biogen Bristol Myers Squibb Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Foundation Medicine Guardant Health Johnson & Johnson Merck Myriad Genetics Pfizer Thermo Fisher Scientific
