Immunotherapy Drugs Research Report 2025: $526.5 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotherapy Drugs Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market was valued at USD 201.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% to reach USD 526.5 billion by 2034.

The market expansion is influenced by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, coupled with continuous innovation in antibody engineering. Advanced therapeutic technologies such as CAR-T cell therapy, bispecific antibodies, and immune checkpoint inhibitors are transforming treatment paradigms, offering improved efficacy and safety over conventional therapies.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating drug discovery, while biomarker-driven clinical development is enhancing patient selection and treatment success rates. The ongoing shift toward precision and personalized medicine continues to strengthen market growth, as therapies designed around genetic and molecular profiles gain global acceptance.

Emerging approaches such as neoantigen-based vaccines and biomarker-guided regimens are advancing rapidly, supported by progress in genomics, proteomics, and diagnostic tools that improve monitoring and outcomes. Immunotherapy drugs are designed to modify or regulate immune responses, helping the body combat various diseases through either immune activation or suppression mechanisms using biologically engineered substances such as antibodies or proteins.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for 63.3% share in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 340 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.4%. The rising incidence of chronic conditions continues to drive strong demand for targeted biologics. Monoclonal antibodies have become a cornerstone of treatment due to their superior selectivity and reduced side effects compared to traditional pharmaceuticals. Their ability to target specific molecular pathways has made them indispensable in modern medical therapies and positioned them as one of the most valuable components of immunotherapy development worldwide.

The cancer segment generated USD 130.4 billion in 2024, maintaining its position as the leading therapeutic area within the global immunotherapy drugs market. The surge in global cancer cases and the ongoing evolution of advanced biological therapies are central to market expansion. Innovative treatments, including immune checkpoint modulators, monoclonal antibodies, and next-generation cell therapies, have redefined oncology care by improving patient survival and response rates. The autoimmune disease segment is also recording rapid growth as the focus shifts from generalized immune suppression to precision-targeted biologic therapies, resulting in better disease management and fewer adverse effects.

U.S. Immunotherapy Drugs Market reached USD 83.1 billion in 2024, reinforcing its global leadership position in research, development, and clinical innovation. The country's ecosystem of biotechnology startups, pharmaceutical giants, and strong federal support enables rapid commercialization of novel immunotherapies. Ongoing investments by companies such as Amgen, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are expanding the pipeline of next-generation biologics and cellular therapies, with numerous investigational new drug approvals highlighting the nation's commitment to accelerating immunotherapy advancements.

Major participants in the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market include Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Moderna, Pfizer, Amgen, Kite Pharma, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Bluebird Bio.

Key companies in the Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market are employing diverse strategies to enhance their global presence and strengthen competitiveness. They are expanding R&D programs targeting novel immune pathways and investing in next-generation biologics such as bispecific antibodies and CAR-T platforms. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are enabling them to access cutting-edge technologies and accelerate clinical development timelines. Firms are also focusing on regional expansion, particularly in emerging economies, to increase access to advanced treatments.

Key Attributes:

