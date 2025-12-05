Immunotherapy Drugs Research Report 2025: $526.5 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2024-2034
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
135
Forecast Period
2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
$201.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
$526.5 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
10.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis
2.2 Key market trends
2.2.1 Regional trends
2.2.2 Drug type trends
2.2.3 Application trends
2.2.4 Route of administration trends
2.2.5 End Use trends
2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives
2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives
2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players
2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.2 Value addition at each stage
3.1.3 Factors affecting the value chain
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
3.2.1.2 Technological advancement in antibody engineering
3.2.1.3 Growing demand for personalized and targeted therapies
3.2.1.4 Expansion into non-oncology applications
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost and limited accessibility
3.2.2.2 Variable patient response and resistance
3.2.3 Market opportunities
3.2.3.1 Decentralized manufacturing and regional hubs
3.2.3.2 Personalized neoantigen vaccines
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 North America
3.4.2 Europe
3.4.3 Asia-Pacific
3.5 Technology landscape
3.5.1 Current technological trends
3.5.2 Emerging technologies
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Pricing analysis
3.8 Clinical trial analysis
3.9 Porter's analysis
3.10 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.2.1 Global
4.2.2 North America
4.2.3 Europe
4.3 Company matrix analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Key developments
4.6.1 Merger and acquisition
4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration
4.6.3 New product launches
4.6.4 Expansion plans
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Drug Type, 2021-2034 ($ Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Monoclonal antibodies
5.3 Vaccines
5.4 Interferons alpha & beta
5.5 Interleukins
5.6 Other drug types
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Cancer
6.3 Autoimmune diseases
6.4 Infectious diseases
6.5 Other applications
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2021-2034 ($ Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Intravenous
7.3 Subcutaneous
7.4 Oral
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitals and clinics
8.3 Cancer research institutes
8.4 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
8.5 Other End Use
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Amgen AstraZeneca Bristol Myers Squibb Bluebird Bio F. Hoffmann La Roche GlaxoSmithKline Gilead Sciences Johnson & Johnson Kite Pharma Merck & Co. Moderna Novartis Pfizer Sanofi
