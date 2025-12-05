Troilus Announces Completion Of Name Change To Troilus Mining Corp. And Annual & Special Meeting Results
|Board of Director Nominees
|% Votes For
|% Votes Withheld
|Justin Reid
|98.8
|1.2
|Diane Lai
|88
|12
|Hon. Pierre Pettigrew
|99.9
|0.1
|Tom Olesinski
|88.3
|11.7
|Chantal Lavoie
|99.7
|0.3
|Brigitte Berneche
|99.9
|0.1
|Francois Biron
|99.7
|0.3
Shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.
Troilus' Board of Directors expresses their gratitude to all shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support.
About Troilus Mining Corp.
Troilus Mining Corp. is a Canadian development-stage mining company focused on the systematic advancement of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. Troilus is located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where it holds a large land position of 435 km2 in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. A Feasibility Study completed in May 2024 supports a large-scale 22-year, 50ktpd open-pit mining operation, positioning it as a cornerstone project in North America.
For more information:
Caroline Arsenault
VP Corporate Communications
+1 (647) 276-0050
...
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future business of the Company, its transition from exploration to development and construction of a critical minerals asset of strategic importance to Québec and Canada, and the expected metals production and capacity of the Project. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and risks, including, uncertainties with respect to obtaining all regulatory approvals to complete the name change, uncertainties of the global economy, market fluctuations, the Company's inability to (i) obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, (ii) to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, (iii) to continue its projected growth, and (iv) to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risks identified in its disclosure documents filed at . This press release is not, and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities in Canada or in the United States.
Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events, results and/or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with and as required by applicable securities laws .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment