Venezuela's Miracle Growth Story Meets A Harsh Reality
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
The story starts with a triumphant speech in parliament. Vice-president Delcy Rodríguez tells lawmakers that Venezuela is leaving its crisis behind and will grow more than 8.5% in 2025, faster than any neighbour.
She links this to a 2026 budget of 5.02 trillion bolívares, nearly $20 billion, and promises that almost 78% will go to social programmes. State media and loyal influencers rush to repeat the message.
They talk about“sustained” recovery, quote central-bank figures of quarterly growth close to 9% and portray a country that has finally beaten sanctions through resilience and planning. For anyone who only follows official channels, Venezuela looks like a comeback story.
Step outside that echo chamber and the picture changes. UN regional economists rank Venezuela among the faster-growing economies next year, but closer to 6% than 9%.
The IMF sees near-flat real growth once soaring prices are taken into account. Several reports that follow these numbers even warn of another GDP decline in 2025 and 2026.
Private consultancies, which live or die on whether their clients make or lose money, are blunter. Local firm Ecoanalítica expects output to fall, consumption to shrink and inflation to hover around 300%.
Oxford Economics has cut its forecasts, pointing to currency instability, weak investment and the return of triple-digit inflation. An independent observatory of Venezuelan finances says the economy contracted in the first half of 2025.
Social indicators undercut the victory speeches. Household surveys find millions of Venezuelans in extreme poverty and frequent reports of families running out of food.
Oil exports have bounced back to roughly 900,000 barrels per day, but heavy discounts and legal risks mean total revenue is lower than in previous years.
For expats, investors and neighbours, the lesson is simple. When a government announces a miracle that no independent data can see, it is safer to trust the numbers than the slogans.
Government leaders say Venezuela's economy will grow more than 8.5% in 2025,“leading Latin America”.
Independent economists see anything from modest growth to a fresh recession, with inflation near 300%.
Social data on poverty, food insecurity and oil income tell a much darker story than the official narrative.
