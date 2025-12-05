Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
A EUROPEAN CHRISTMAS TABLE


2025-12-05 06:31:19
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ --“Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats” unveils its first Christmas Menu, a festive collection of food and wine pairings dedicated to showcasing the natural harmony between Roero DOCG wines and Europe's finest deli meats. Now available for free download on the project's official website, the menu offers journalists, food lovers, and trade professionals an inspiring seasonal guide designed for elegant yet approachable holiday entertaining.

Designed to inspire holiday tables with refined yet approachable pairings, the menu features three festive courses where Italian salumi and Roero DOCG wines are presented in dialogue, each enhancing the other's character. From the bright interplay of the“Prosciutto Crudo & Pear Salad” paired with Roero Arneis DOCG Spumante, to the comforting balance of the“Creamy Potato Soup with Crispy Pancetta” matched with Roero Arneis DOCG, and finally the deep, festive harmony of the“Star-Shaped Cotechino Modena PGI with Lentils” served alongside Roero Rosso DOCG, every dish was conceived to showcase how a thoughtful pairing can elevate both the wine and the deli meat, creating a fuller, more expressive tasting experience.

“The Christmas season embodies conviviality, family warmth, and the pleasure of sharing,” says Massimo Damonte, President of the Consorzio Tutela Roero.“Through this menu, we wanted to give consumers and professionals a tangible way to experience the harmony between Roero DOCG wines and Italy's finest deli meats”.

“These recipes show how deli meats can be enjoyed in contemporary, balanced preparations, especially when thoughtfully paired with wines,” adds Marella Levoni, President of IVSI.“Our goal is to inspire professionals and consumers to explore these products not just individually, but together”.

The Sip and Savor Christmas Menu is available for free download at the official Sip and Savor website: . It includes detailed descriptions, preparation notes, and curated wine pairings that help readers understand the sensory connections between products.

This initiative is part of Sip and Savor's broader mission to promote the culture, quality, and versatility of European wines and deli meats, through storytelling, tasting experiences, and educational content.

“Sip and Savor” is a three-year campaign by Consorzio Tutela Roero and IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), co-funded by the European Union, to promote European wines and deli meats in the US and Canada. More than a promotion, it's an invitation to explore and share the cultural and sensory richness of two European excellences through exclusive content, events, and experiences across North America.

Décembre 2025 –“Sip and Savor: Pairing European Wines and Deli Meats” présente son premier Menu de Noël, une collection festive d'accords mets et vins mettant en lumière l'harmonie naturelle entre les vins Roero DOCG et les meilleures charcuteries d'Europe. Désormais disponible en téléchargement gratuit sur le site officiel du projet, ce menu offre aux journalistes, aux passionnés de gastronomie et aux professionnels du secteur un guide saisonnier inspirant, conçu pour des fêtes élégantes et accessibles.

Pensé pour sublimer les tables de fin d'année grâce à des accords raffinés mais abordables, le menu propose trois plats festifs où les salumi italiens et les vins Roero DOCG dialoguent, chacun révélant le caractère de l'autre. De l'éclat gourmand de la“Salade au prosciutto crudo et poire”, accompagnée de Roero Arneis DOCG Spumante, à l'équilibre réconfortant du“Velouté de pommes de terre à la pancetta croustillante” marié au Roero Arneis DOCG, jusqu'à l'harmonie profonde et festive de la“Lentille au Cotechino Modena IGP en forme d'étoile”, servie avec un Roero Rosso DOCG, chaque recette a été conçue pour démontrer comment un accord réfléchi peut magnifier à la fois le vin et la charcuterie, enrichissant l'expérience de dégustation.

(( La période de Noël incarne la convivialité, la chaleur familiale et le plaisir du partage )), déclare Massimo Damonte, Président du Consorzio Tutela Roero. (( À travers ce menu, nous souhaitons offrir aux consommateurs et aux professionnels une façon tangible de découvrir l'harmonie entre les vins Roero DOCG et les meilleurs salumi italiens. ))

(( Ces recettes montrent comment la charcuterie peut être appréciée dans des préparations contemporaines et équilibrées, surtout lorsqu'elle est associée judicieusement à des vins )), ajoute Marella Levoni, Présidente de l'IVSI. (( Notre objectif est d'inspirer les professionnels et les consommateurs à explorer ces produits non pas séparément, mais ensemble. ))

Le Menu de Noël Sip and Savor est disponible en téléchargement gratuit sur le site officiel de Sip and Savor: . Il inclut des descriptions détaillées, des conseils de préparation et des accords œnologiques sélectionnés pour aider les lecteurs à comprendre les liens sensoriels entre les produits.

Cette initiative s'inscrit dans la mission plus large de Sip and Savor, qui vise à promouvoir la culture, la qualité et la polyvalence des vins et charcuteries européens à travers le storytelling, les expériences de dégustation et des contenus éducatifs.

(( Sip and Savor )) est une campagne triennale menée par le Consorzio Tutela Roero et l'IVSI (Istituto Valorizzazione Salumi Italiani), cofinancée par l'Union européenne, pour promouvoir les vins et les charcuteries européens aux États-Unis et au Canada. Plus qu'une initiative promotionnelle, c'est une invitation à explorer et partager la richesse culturelle et sensorielle de deux excellences européennes à travers des contenus exclusifs, des événements et des expériences à travers l'Amérique du Nord.

