Neeraj Chopra To Manu Bhaker Net Worth: Here Are India's 5 Richest Athletes Know Their Earnings Will Blow Your Mind

Top 5 Indian Athletes Net Worth: People in India have a lot of love for sports. Besides cricket, people also love watching their favorite players in other sports. Here, we'll tell you about the 5 athletes who have the most money.

Many sports are popular in India. Star athletes have gained global fame with their amazing performances. They've earned millions and live a life of luxury and fame.

Today, we'll tell you about the 5 richest athletes in the country. They have no shortage of wealth, living lavishly with expensive homes and luxury cars. Let's learn more.

India's javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is super popular. He's called the richest athlete in the country. As of 2024, his net worth is $4.5 million from sports and endorsements.

Star female boxer Lovlina Borgohain is also worth crores. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist is the second richest athlete. Her net worth is about $1 million, or 8.31 crore rupees.

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen is considered the third richest athlete. Her total net worth is $500,000. In Indian currency, this is about 4.15 crore rupees.

Shooter Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medalist who won 2 medals at Paris 2024, is fourth on the list. Her net worth is reportedly $2 million from rewards and sponsorships.