Malviya: Bengal Govt Blocking Railway Projects Over Land Acquisition

BJP leader Amit Malviya hit out at the West Bengal government on Friday and alleged that the state's railway expansion and metro projects were stuck due to land acquisition failures.

Amit Malviya shared Government of India, Ministry of Railways data in which Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that execution of important infrastructure projects was falling fully/partly in the State of West Bengal and held up due to delay in land acquisition. Ashwini Vaishnaw was replying to a question from West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha.

Data Highlights Land Acquisition Gaps

In a post on X, Amit Malviya shared, "West Bengal railway expansion and metro projects stuck due to land acquisition failures. Official Government of India data exposes a shocking truth. Out of 4,564 hectares of land required for ongoing railway projects in West Bengal, the State Government has handed over only 1,250 hectares (27 percent). A massive 3,314 hectares (73 percent) is still pending -- directly blocking national infrastructure projects."

List of Delayed Railway Projects

He said that several projects were delayed due to land acquisition failures. "Nabadwipghat - Nabadwipdham New Line, Bypass at Sainthia, Naihati - Ranaghat 3rd Line, Kaliaganj - Buniadpur New Line, Canning - Baghankhali New Line, Chandil - Anara - Bumpur 3rd Line, Adra - Sanka - Rukni Doubling, Kalipahari - Bakhtarnagar 5th Line, Rail Flyover at Anara (Rukni-Anara), Chandannagar - Shaktigarh 4th Line, Sevoke - Rangpo Rail Line, Rail Flyover at Gourinathdham end to Purulia, Tarakeshwar - Bishnupur New Line and Deshpran - Nandigram New Line (18.5 km) were delayed," he added.

Metro Projects Stalled by Non-Cooperation

He alleged that metro projects were delayed because of the state government's non-cooperation.

Joka-Esplanade Metro

"Joka-Esplanade Metro (14 km) Joka-Majerhat is completed; Majerhat-Esplanade is stuck..837 sq. m (permanent) + 1,702 sq. m (temporary) land from KAP pending since 2020; approval came only in 2025 -- after five years. At B.C. Roy Market, the shifting of 528 unauthorized shops has been pending since 2022," he said.

New Garia - Airport Metro

"New Garia - Airport Metro (32 km) New Garia-Beleghata is complete; Beleghata-Airport is stuck. Temporary diversion for Chingrighata Crossing has been pending 10 months despite repeated reminders."

Noapara - Barasat Metro

He said that Noapara - Barasat Metro (18 km) Work from New Barrackpore to Barasat (7.5 km) is blocked. "This is because Land required: 23,000 sq. m.Encroachments: 1,277 hutments + 764 shops State has taken no action," he said.

Baranagar - Barrackpore Metro

"Baranagar - Barrackpore Metro (14.5 km) Original alignment was agreed upon in 2011. The State now insists on constructing a completely new 90-inch pipeline costing Rs 1,400 crore -- outside the project cost and MoU. NOC is still pending," he said.

Centre's Investment in Bengal

Malviya said that the Central government is investing heavily in Bengal. "Annual outlay during 2009-2014: Rs 4,380 crore. Annual outlay in 2025-26: Rs 13,955 crore (a 3x increase)" he said.

"A total of 42 railway projects worth Rs 67,991 crore are sanctioned for Bengal. But progress depends on land -- and the State simply refuses to provide it," he further added.

