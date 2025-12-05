MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2026 forROCKWOOL A/SRelease no. 70 - 2025To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 December 2025

Financial calendar for 2026

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2026:

Quiet period before Q4 21 December 2025 - 4 February 2026

Annual Report for 2025 4 February 2026

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the

agenda of the annual general meeting 3 March 2026

Annual General Meeting 15 April 2026

Dividends for 2025 at the disposal of shareholders 20 April 2026

Quiet period before Q1 4 April - 19 May 2026

Report on the first quarter of 2026 19 May 2026

Quiet period before Q2 5 July - 19 August 2026

Report on the first half-year of 2026 19 August 2026

Quiet period before Q3 11 October - 25 November 2026

Report on the first nine months of 2026 25 November 2026

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment

SE-2025-70_EN