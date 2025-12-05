Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Financial Calendar For 2026


2025-12-05 05:46:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financial calendar 2026 for
ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 70 - 2025
To Nasdaq Copenhagen

5 December 2025

Financial calendar for 2026

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2026:

Quiet period before Q4 21 December 2025 - 4 February 2026
Annual Report for 2025 4 February 2026

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting 3 March 2026

Annual General Meeting 15 April 2026

Dividends for 2025 at the disposal of shareholders 20 April 2026

Quiet period before Q1 4 April - 19 May 2026
Report on the first quarter of 2026 19 May 2026

Quiet period before Q2 5 July - 19 August 2026
Report on the first half-year of 2026 19 August 2026

Quiet period before Q3 11 October - 25 November 2026
Report on the first nine months of 2026 25 November 2026

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 56 03 00

Attachment

  • SE-2025-70_EN

MENAFN05122025004107003653ID1110441602



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

