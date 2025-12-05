$46.5 Bn Next Generation Sequencing Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035 By Type Of Component, NGS Technique, Technology, Application Area, Target Therapeutic Area, Purpose, End Users

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The next generation sequencing market offers significant opportunities by enhancing the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases through whole genome sequencing. The rise of outsourcing NGS solutions for cost-effective precision and rapid analysis, along with advancements in clinical applications and growing global interest, accelerates growth.

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Type of NGS Technique, Type of Technology Used, Application Area, Target Therapeutic Area, Purpose, End Users and Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The next generation sequencing (NGS) market is projected to expand significantly from USD 8.6 billion in 2025 to USD 46.5 billion by 2040, at a robust CAGR of 18.4%.

This growth is driven by advancements in genome sequencing technologies, facilitating comprehensive analysis at a molecular level, crucial for chronic disease research and targeted therapies.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S., with 60% of adults affected, underscores the need for innovative diagnostic methods like NGS. Despite facing hurdles such as high costs and technical complexities, the adoption of these technologies is accelerating through outsourced solutions, offering cost-efficiency and expedited analysis. Leading market players such as Illumina and PacBio are pivotal in providing such services.

Key industry insights reveal that over 45% of NGS service providers are emerging players, with a significant number offering comprehensive genome sequencing and bioinformatics services. The market's growth trajectory is evident in the increasing clinical trials and patent activities, particularly with more than 3,060 patents filed since 2020.

Market Growth Drivers

The demand for NGS technologies is increasing across various sectors, with significant strides in clinical trials and technology innovations. Collaborative efforts among industry giants and regional investments strengthen the market, especially in North America and Europe, expected to maintain leading market positions into the foreseeable future.

Market Segmentation and Key Insights



Type of NGS Technique: Primarily dominated by targeted sequencing, capturing 45% of the market, with a significant rise anticipated in whole genome sequencing by 2035.

Type of Technology: Sequencing by synthesis leads with 82% market share, yet nanopore technology is projected to experience a higher CAGR of 20.5%.

Applications: Clinical applications account for 57% of the market, driven by oncological and genetic disorder segments due to the growing preference for advanced diagnostic tools. End Users and Geography: Predominantly concentrated in North America (51%) with academic institutions being primary stakeholders. However, the hospital sector is poised for rapid growth.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players



Illumina

MGI Tech

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences Thermo Fisher Scientific

Additional Benefits of the Report



Complimentary PPT and Excel Data Packs

Content Customization Services Free Report Updates

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Macro-Economic Indicators

5. Executive Summary

6. Introduction

7. Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape

8. Next-Generation Sequencing: Technology Landscape

9. Next Generation Sequencing Technologies / Platforms: Competitive Analysis

10. Company Profiles: Next Generation Sequencing Service Providers

11. Company Profiles: Next Generation Sequencing Technology Providers

12. Patent Analysis

13. Clinical Trials Analysis

14. Big Pharma Analysis

15. Case Study: Next Generation Sequencing Initiatives Sponsored By Government

16. Market Impact Analysis: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges

17. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

18. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Type Of Component

19 Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Type Of Ngs Technique

20. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Type Of Technology Used

21. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Application Area

22. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Target Therapeutic Area

23. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Purpose

24. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By End Users

25. Next Generation Sequencing Market: By Geographical Regions

26. Concluding Remarks

27. Executive Insights

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments



Next Gen Sequencing Kits Patent Analysis

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900