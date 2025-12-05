The 3Rd Annual HBCU Honors Set To Air Sunday, November 30, 2025 At 8 PM EST On BET And BET Her

MENAFN - GetNews)



Washington, D.C. - HBCU Honors announces the broadcast of the 3rd Annual HBCU Honors ceremony, scheduled to air on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 8 PM EST on BET and BET Her. The national broadcast spotlights students, alumni, and leaders across the Historically Black Colleges and Universities community and continues the growing visibility of HBCU excellence on a national stage.

This year's event marks a continued expansion of the HBCU Honors platform as it returns to Washington, D.C. with an elevated program lineup, distinguished honorees, and extensive media coverage. HBCU alum audiences, current students, faculty members, and supporters across the country will be able to tune in through the BET network.

Blue Carpet Coverage Returns with The Mo You Know

Media personality and cultural correspondent The Mo You Know will return to Washington, D.C. to cover the Blue Carpet for the 3rd Annual HBCU Honors. The Mo You Know has become a recognized voice within the HBCU community, regularly highlighting HBCU leaders, student success, and cultural milestones. Her presence at the Blue Carpet aligns with her ongoing work amplifying Black excellence and elevating HBCU-focused storytelling for national audiences.

The Blue Carpet segment will feature interviews with honorees, presenters, and special guests, offering viewers a closer look at the individuals and organizations driving progress throughout the HBCU ecosystem.

A Continued Commitment to Highlighting HBCU Leadership

The HBCU Honors ceremony was established to recognize notable achievements within the HBCU community, including contributions in education, entertainment, civic leadership, STEM, philanthropy, and business. The annual broadcast provides a national platform that reinforces the cultural, academic, and historical importance of HBCUs.

As interest in HBCU programs increases across the country, the televised event supports continued awareness, enrollment, alumni engagement, and institutional visibility. The 2025 ceremony will feature award presentations, cultural performances, and appearances by prominent voices committed to strengthening HBCU advancement.

Broadcast Details

The 3rd Annual HBCU Honors will air on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 8 PM EST on BET and BET Her. Viewers can follow updates, honoree announcements, and behind-the-scenes content through the organization's official website and social platforms.

About HBCU Honors

HBCU Honors is an annual awards ceremony dedicated to recognizing exceptional leadership, innovation, and achievement within the Historically Black Colleges and Universities community. The event brings national visibility to students, alumni, executives, educators, and contributors whose influence strengthens the HBCU legacy. The ceremony is broadcast to engage current HBCU students and alumni while introducing broader audiences to the cultural and academic impact of HBCU institutions.