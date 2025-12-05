Sandra Joireman

Weinstein Chair of International Studies, Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond

Sandra F. Joireman is the Weinstein Chair of Global Studies, and Professor of Political Science at the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. Her work covers topics related to property rights, post-conflict migration, and customary law. Joireman has been a Research Fellow at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, a Fulbright scholar at the American University of Kosovo and the University of Addis Ababa, and a visiting researcher at Makerere University in Uganda with the Makerere Institute for Social Research and with Queen Elizabeth House International Development Centre at the University of Oxford. Joireman is the author of Peace, Preference and Property: Return Migration after Violent Conflict (2022), Where There is No Government: Enforcing property rights in common law Africa (2011), Church, State and Citizen (2009), Nationalism and Political Identity (2003), and Property Rights & Political Development in Ethiopia & Eritrea (2000). She has written numerous articles on property rights, migration, and legal development most recently appearing in Political Geography, International Affairs, Oxford Development Studies, International Migration, Development & Change, and The Journal of Legal Pluralism and Unofficial Law. Joireman has conducted field research in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Ghana, Kenya, Kosovo, Liberia, Oman, Rwanda, Serbia, and Uganda. Joireman has had several significant leadership roles including Associate Provost for Faculty at the University of Richmond (2018-2021) and chair of the Board of Directors at Bread for the World/Bread for the World Institute (2013-2017).

2012–present Weinstein Chair of Global Studies and Professor of Political Science, University of Richmond

