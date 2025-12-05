403
Dollar Slips Toward R$5.30 As Markets Bet On Softer Fed And Slower Brazil
Weak Q3 GDP strengthens bets on an early Selic cut.
Dollar index near 99 as markets expect another Fed rate cut.
Record Ibovespa and busy Brazil ETFs show foreign demand for local risk.
The dollar is starting Friday near R$5.31 after a third straight decline against the Brazilian real, extending Thursday's intraday dip below R$5.29. The pair now trades close to the floor of its recent 5.26–5.36 band.
Brazil's third-quarter GDP was the main driver. Output grew just 0.1% quarter-on-quarter, below the 0.2% forecast, with services and household consumption barely growing while industry and agriculture offered only modest support.
With the policy rate at 15%, investors see a controlled slowdown that gives the central bank space to begin cutting as soon as January.
Rate-futures now price a strong chance of a 25-basis-point Selic cut at the first Copom meeting of 2026. For markets, a gradual easing cycle led by an orthodox central bank is far preferable to renewed pushes for cheap credit and loose fiscal policy.
The trade-off is simple for Brasília: keep discipline and enjoy a firm currency, or loosen and risk capital flight. Abroad, conditions also favour the real.
The dollar index is trading just under 99 after several weeks of losses as softer US data and a cooling labour market reinforce expectations of a third consecutive Fed cut on 9–10 December.
Risk appetite is evident across Brazilian assets. The Ibovespa has pushed to records above 163,500 points, while the flagship EWZ Brazil ETF sits at 52-week highs with volumes well above its recent average.
Onshore, the interest-rate curve has shifted lower, suggesting confidence that fiscal risks can be contained without sacrificing attractive real yields.
Technically, the move still looks orderly. Weekly charts show USD/BRL in a gentle downtrend, with support between R$5.27 and R$5.25.
On the daily timeframe the pair has been consolidating near the lower Bollinger band, while the four-hour chart is already oversold.
Together, they point to possible short-term rebounds but an underlying bias for a stronger real if policy stays cautious at home and the Fed edges away from peak rates.
