SHIB Bullish Divergence Signals Massive 234% Recovery Toward $0.000032



The multi-month bullish divergence is an indicator of losing control by the sellers and gaining a prospective extreme reversal of the trend by SHIB.

The increasing open interest is an indicator of solid positioning as traders brace up against volatility around the SHIB critical resistance zone.

Taker Buy CVD Strengthening indicates long-term buyer action, which promotes early accumulation at the time of SHIB momentum change. Liquidation clusters around $0.0000084–$0.0000087 could fuel upward acceleration if SHIB breaks the resistance levels.

The technical indicators of Shiba Inu (SHIB) have shown signs of losing downward momentum as it continues to decline. The recent upward movement of the momentum indicators has indicated a reversal of market control and suggests a change of direction for Shiba Inu.

The divergence of the technical indicators from the actual price of Shiba Inu at this time has sparked considerable interest from traders, as it typically develops at the end of the bottoming phase of a downtrend. Many traders will be keeping an eye on the changes in momentum as they look for confirmation that the early changes will lead to a larger recovery.

Bullish Divergence Supports a Possible 234% Rebound

Crypto analyst Javon Marks has shared a fresh chart depicting SHIB's creation of a distinct multi-month bullish divergence on the 2D (2-Day) timeframe.

The price has recently made lower lows along with a declining, weakening downward trendline. The lower momentum line below the price chart is printing higher lows. This divergence (the difference between two converging points on a graph) is usually seen before major reversal points because momentum turns before the market reacts.

The divergence may signify that SHIB has a potential upside movement toward the current $0.000032 area, representing approximately 234% from where SHIB is currently trading. The predictive target for this range was an area of previous support that later became resistance, giving an added structural reason to think SHIB can recover to there.

The general accumulation phase, followed by extreme upward movement by SHIB in previous historical records, reaffirms that the market demand is returning, which will signal the potential for SHIB to recover again. Traders are watching to see if buyers will successfully push above the resistance price for confirmation of this setup; if so, it could show a point where momentum and price have synced again, thus allowing for a potential recovery back toward the predicted price target zone.

Derivatives Activity and Order-Flow Conditions Support the Structure

Traders are expecting a major shift soon and have been increasing their positions on it, as indicated by a 9.96% rise$100.07 million in Open Interest (OI). A rise in OI while in divergence usually indicates that participants are expecting higher volatility to occur soon. Additionally, the increase in OI illustrates how leveraged traders are trying to get ahead of any breakout from this point forward.

The growth of OI corresponds to the increase in technical momentum and the increase in SHIB burnage, which both indicate a greater level of activity by participants. While these conditions indicate greater engagement by participants, they also create the possibility for sharp liquidations if the price runs into resistance at the current level.

How the market behaves when it runs into the next few major tests will be determined by whether or not leveraging provides further upward momentum or takes a negative turn in response to any sudden pullback. Over the past three months, Taker Buy CVD has consistently increased, reflecting that buyers have been actively lifting offers in multiple sessions.

Source: Cryptoquan

The build-up of steady price movement in SHIB's early phase is attributable to strong buyer support during transition phases. At the time of writing, SHIB sits at a potential resistance level on the liquidation heatmap. The highest density concentrations are found between $0.0000084 -$0.0000087 on the heatmap; if the price moves through this range, it could trigger liquidations of shorts.

Additionally, SHIB sits at the crossroads very close to a point where there is an increase in order flow strength (CVD) improvement and divergence taking place at a specific price level. This point may open a pathway towards an eventual price recovery of $0.000032 if buyers can keep the pressure on and push above the current channel ceiling.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.