Water Treatment Market Trends And Growth Strategies Till 2035: Insights By Type Of Treatment, Type Of Application, End-User, Type Of Investment, Type Of Enterprise And Geographical Regions

Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Treatment Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Treatment, Type of Application, End-User, Type of Investment, Type of Enterprise, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global water treatment market is projected to expand from USD 295.3 billion in the current year to USD 632.9 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.17% during this period.

Faced with the escalating issue of water scarcity affecting nearly half of the world's population annually, the necessity of water treatment has become paramount. It effectively purifies water for drinking, industrial use, and preserving the environment. This rising demand is boosting the application of high-performance adsorbents in both municipal and industrial settings. Antiscalants are being employed to enhance membrane longevity and improve process performance, particularly to mitigate fouling in filtration and desalination systems.

The benefits of water treatment are broad, encompassing improved water quality, enhanced equipment longevity, increased operational efficiency, and compliance with health standards. Water treatment adoption is accelerating due to technological advancements and increased public awareness, a significant concern as over 2 billion people lack access to safe drinking water.

Innovations such as advanced membrane technologies and carbon-based purification techniques are at the forefront, offering superior contaminant removal and reduced energy use. These technologies are poised to drive substantial growth in the water treatment market over the forecast period. With the ongoing integration of modular systems and the development of the desalination market, the water treatment sector is on the cusp of a significant expansion.

Water Treatment Market: Key Segments

By treatment type, the market is segmented into membrane bioreactor (MBR), micro-filtration (MF), nano/ultra-filtration (NF/UF), preliminary treatment, reverse osmosis (RO), sludge management, and others. Preliminary treatment currently leads market share due to its essential role in enhancing the efficiency of successive methods. However, the reverse osmosis segment is anticipated to grow rapidly, thanks to its versatility and effectiveness in removing contaminants.

The application segmentation includes wastewater treatment and zero liquid discharge among others. Wastewater treatment maintains the largest market segment, driven by municipal needs for safe drinking water and efficient sewage management in urban centers. Conversely, zero liquid discharge is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing environmental regulations and public awareness of the negative impacts of wastewater.

In terms of end-users, the market is divided into commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Notably, the commercial sector holds the largest share, facilitated by urbanization, infrastructural development, and corporate responsibility initiatives.

Investment type categorizes the market into government projects, private sector investments, and public-private partnerships. Presently, the private sector predominates, benefiting from technological advancements that reduce costs and adaptability to market needs.

For enterprises, large organizations dominate the market share, leveraging advanced technology investments, governmental support, and economies of scale. This segment is expected to continue expanding rapidly.

Geographically, North America currently holds the majority market share, bolstered by strict regulations, technological innovations, and urban growth. However, Asia, led by China and India, is anticipated to grow at an accelerated pace due to urbanization, industrialization, and substantial population growth.

Water Treatment Market: Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed analysis covering treatment, application, end-user, investment, enterprise type, and geographic segments.

Competitive Landscape: Examination of companies based on establishment year, size, headquarters location, and ownership structure.

Company Profiles: In-depth profiles include headquarters, size, mission, business segments, and technological portfolio.

Megatrends: Assessment of current industry megatrends.

Patent Analysis: Evaluation of patents by type, publication year, and leading players.

Recent Developments: Overview of initiatives based on type and geographic distribution.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Analysis of competitive forces in the market.

SWOT Analysis: Framework highlighting strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Value Chain Analysis: Examination of phases and stakeholders in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



Current engagement in the water treatment market?

Leading companies?

Factors influencing market evolution?

Market size and CAGR estimates? Future opportunities across segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



Comprehensive market analysis and revenue projections.

Insight into competitive dynamics for strategy optimization. Identification of market drivers, barriers, and opportunities.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for analyzed modules.

15% free content customization.

Detailed report walkthrough with the research team. Free updates for older reports.

Key Attributes