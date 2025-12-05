Northern Escape Heli-Skiing Takes The Title Of“World's Best Heli-Ski-Operator” For The 4Th Year Running

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Northern Escape Heli-Skiing (NEH) has been named World's Best Heli-Ski Operator 2025 by the World Ski Awards, marking its fourth straight victory following years 2022, 2023 and 2024. This recognition places NEH amongst an elite group of ski tourism operators consistently voted best in the world by industry leaders and enthusiasts alike.

A four-year run built on reliability

NEH operates in British Columbia's Skeena Mountains, where deep northern snow and vast terrain come together with small-group heli-skiing and heli snowboarding. When helicopters can't safely fly, NEH has cat skiing readily available as a backup - an exceedingly rare offering in this industry. The operation spans over 833,571 wild acres of alpine bowls, glaciers and old-growth tree skiing.

The NEH experience

Guests choose from three lodge formats designed for different group styles and expectations:



Yellow Cedar Lodge: four groups of up to 4 guests share two helicopters and stay in a rustic mountain lodge.

Mountain Lodge: two groups of five guests sharing one helicopter at a fly-in contemporary chalet. Skeena Spey Private: one group, one helicopter, and a fully custom schedule in luxurious, private lodging with a dedicated culinary team, massage therapist, and concierge.

Across all experiences, guests enjoy NEH's signature combination of culinary excellence, reliable snowpack, and cat-ski backup with unlimited vertical access.

“Northern Escape was one of the best experiences of my life.”

- Janelle Yip, Pro Skier

Season and access

NEH's operating season runs mid-December to mid-April, with peak storm-cycle powder typically from late December through late January. Travellers reach Terrace, BC (YXT) via a short flight from Vancouver, followed by a quick transfer via shuttle or helicopter.

About the World Ski Awards

The World Ski Awards celebrates excellence across the global ski industry, determining winners through votes cast by tour operators, media, professionals and the public. NEH's consecutive wins reaffirm its position in the top tier of international ski operators.

Explore the award-winning experience

The 2025-26 season is selling out quickly, so plan now if you want to try the World's Best Heli-Ski experience this winter. Package details, lodge overviews, and bookings are available at neheliskiing.

Northern Escape Heli-Skiing is respectfully operating in the traditional territories of the Kitsumkalum and Kitselas Nations.

