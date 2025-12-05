DBP Strikes Gold, Named Top Community-Centric Company In Asia With Third Consecutive ACES Award

Mario Rey T. Morales, Senior Vice President of the Development Bank of the Philippines, proudly receives recognition at the ACES Awards 2025 ceremony. The award celebrates DBP's leadership in driving sustainable economic progress in the region

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.