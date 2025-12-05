A World Connected Within The Bounds Of Interpretation - 2025 American Writing Awards Finalist

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A Groundbreaking Intersection of Faith, Data Science, and Personal Transformation

The American Writing Awards is proud to recognize A World Connected Within the Bounds of Interpretation by Lawrence I. Morris as a Finalist in the 2025 Spirituality category. The book stands as a distinctive and thought-provoking contribution to contemporary spiritual literature-inviting readers to reexamine belief, faith, and interpretation through a lens both analytical and deeply human.

In this pioneering blend of spiritual memoir, statistical insight, and philosophical reflection, Morris brings together two worlds that rarely meet: the rigor of data analysis and the vulnerability of spiritual seeking. By weaving his personal journey-from Southern Baptist pews and Mormon congregations in Louisiana to the academic rigor of Columbia Engineering and NYU Stern-Morris redefines what it means to examine truth.

Through questions rooted in both theology and quantitative reasoning, he challenges readers to approach belief with curiosity, humility, and intellectual courage.

A NEW MODEL FOR UNDERSTANDING BELIEF

What if spiritual conviction and scientific thinking weren't adversaries, but allies?

In A World Connected Within the Bounds of Interpretation, Morris explores:

. Whether sacred texts can be viewed as statistical samples

. How belief systems form patterns, probabilities, and limits

. What absolute truth means within human cognitive constraints

. How Bayesian logic parallels spiritual interpretation

. Why faith becomes stronger-not weaker-through examination

This is not a call to relativism.

It is a call to reasonable, grounded, reflective faith-faith strengthened by understanding its own interpretive boundaries.

Just as a dataset becomes meaningful only when one recognizes what it can and cannot reveal, Morris argues that belief becomes richer when we acknowledge the limits of our own perspectives.

AUTHOR BACKGROUND

Lawrence I. Morris is an engineer, technologist, entrepreneur, and author whose work spans data analytics, AI, product development, and theology. His academic foundations at NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia Engineering inform his exploration of how structure-spiritual, intellectual, and computational-shapes belief.

From developing analytical frameworks at Duracell, 1010data, and Greystone to exploring the depths of personal spiritual evolution, Morris brings a rare blend of intellectual rigor and introspective clarity. He resides in Brooklyn, New York.

AUTHOR QUOTE

“Writing is the most elegant way to reflect one's artistic expression.

My book represents a balance between personal narrative and a proposed framework for belief and purpose.

Art, to me, is the purest form of love-and this award is an extraordinary opportunity to share that love with readers and fellow explorers alike.”

- Lawrence I. Morris

EXCERPT FROM A World Connected Within the Bounds of Interpretation

“In the beginning, God said, 'Let there be light.'”

A sacred phrase echoed across millennia-yet also a metaphor for understanding itself.

Scripture and cosmology, Morris argues, are not enemies but parallel narratives: one symbolizing divine intention, the other revealing the mathematical arc of the universe. From Genesis to the Big Bang, both stories hinge on light-clarity emerging from chaos.

With the precision of an engineer and the soul of a seeker, Morris traces the evolution of light across spiritual and scientific history, using it as an allegory for the pursuit of meaning.

EARLY PRAISE & RECOGNITION

THEMES & QUESTIONS EXPLORED

. How do faith and data intersect?

. Why must belief be both examined and revised?

. What does it mean to pursue truth in a world of incomplete information?

. Can intellectual humility coexist with spiritual conviction?

. How does interpretation shape the human experience?

