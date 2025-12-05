Astrox Launches The First Livestream-Powered Multichain Platform, Redefining The Web3 Creator Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AstroX has announced the launch of its livestream-powered multichain platform tailored to redefine the web3 creator economy. As Web3 enters a new wave of creator-driven innovation and entertainment-based token engagement,is emerging as a category-defining leader.

Built at the intersection of livestreaming, social engagement, multichain tokenization, and AI-powered monetization, AstroX is positioning itself as one of the most scalable and revenue-diverse platforms of the next crypto cycle.









A New Category: Live Token Economies

AstroX transforms meme-token culture from static chart speculation into real-time, creator-led digital events. Creators can:



Launch tokens live on-stream



Trigger real-time buy & sell reactions



Display interactive charts/alerts



Engage audiences mid-trade

Amplify hype with AI-generated clips



This is no longer a basic launchpad - it is a live entertainment economy where token creation, liquidity, and social interaction occur simultaneously. AstroX isn't competing with current platforms; it is redefining the category itself.

Fixing the Weaknesses of Today's Meme Platforms

Most meme-launch platforms share the same limitations:



No livestreaming



No integrated trading



No creator incentives



Single-chain restrictions



No AI growth tools

Zero post-launch support



Tokens pump, then die.

Creators build hype, but earn nothing.

Communities disappear.

AstroX solves all of it - and introduces features never seen in Web3.

The AstroX Ecosystem: A Creator-First Infrastructure

AstroX integrates the full stack of modern creator tools into one unified platform:

✔ Livestream Token Launching (industry first)

✔ Real-Time In-App Trading (spot + perps)

✔ Multichain Deployment on 7 Networks

(Base, BNB, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Solana, Aptos, Sui)

✔ AI Creator Growth Suite

Auto-clips, analytics, trend predictions, optimal launch timing.

✔ Creator Monetization Engine

XP, revenue share, boosts, stream-based earnings.

✔ Post-Launch Engagement Tools

Heatmaps, loyalty systems, missions, leaderboards.

✔ In-Stream Commerce

Gifts, boosts, paid reactions - fully monetized livestreams.

AstroX is a creator super-app - not a meme token toy.

The AstroX Creator Point System: A Breakthrough Incentive Model

To drive mass creator adoption, AstroX introduces a performance-based reward system where creators earn points based on the market cap of their launched tokens.

Market Cap → Points





These points determine each creator's share of the upcoming ASX Creator Airdrop, with a snapshot scheduled soon.

Why This Matters for Investors

Most Web3 platforms grow while creators earn nothing.

AstroX flips the model - rewarding creators proportionally to the economic value they generate.

This:



Strengthens loyalty



Increases token survival



Drives repeated creation

Produces powerful network effects



It is one of AstroX's strongest competitive moats.

A Massive Market Opportunity

AstroX operates at the convergence of three major industries:

- billions in monthly volume- projected to exceed $500 billion- expected to surpass $240 billion

No other Web3 platform merges livestreaming + creator monetization + multichain token trading.

AstroX is not following the market - it is defining a new entertainment-fintech category.

AstroX's Competitive Advantages

AstroX's moat is built on five defensible pillars:

in livestream token launchingfrom day one

Competitors typically have one or two revenue channels. AstroX has eleven.

Revenue Streams Driving Scalable Growth

Multichain Token Launch FeesSpot Trading FeesPerpetual Trading FeesLivestream Boost MonetizationCreator Monetization Revenue ShareIn-Stream CommerceAI Creator Suite SubscriptionsPost-Launch Analytics ToolsEcosystem Integration FeesFeatured Token PromotionsAds & Sponsorships

This provides resilience, high margins, and long-term scalability.

AstroX Features





AstroX solves the major weaknesses of today's meme platforms and positions itself as the Web3 creator economy super-app, bridging the gap between meme culture, livestream hype, and multichain trading behavior.

Five-Year Revenue Projection

Based on adoption metrics and market comparables:

Year 1 Revenue:

$7.5M – $17M

Year 5 Revenue:

$35M – $80M+

Growth drivers include:



Multichain trading volume



Creator acquisition



Livestream monetization



Global expansion (PH, VN, BR, TR)



AI subscription scale

Viral meme cycles



AstroX has one of the largest revenue surface areas in the Web3 creator economy.

Built for Global Scale

AstroX is engineered for worldwide adoption with:



Multilingual creator onboarding



Global payouts



Regional trending pages



Mobile-first architecture

Partnerships with TikTok, YouTube, and X creators



With virality at its core, AstroX is uniquely positioned to become the TikTok of Web3 token economies.

Conclusion: The Future of Web3 Livestream Economies

AstroX is more than a meme platform - it is the first fully integrated, real-time token entertainment ecosystem where:



Creators launch tokens live



Communities engage instantly



Traders execute in real time



AI amplifies performance

Revenue flows through every layer



With its multichain reach, creator-first economics, and diversified monetization engine, AstroX is positioned to become one of the most influential platforms of the next Web3 cycle.

Investors searching for the next breakout Web3 opportunity - AstroX is now firmly on the radar.

About AstroX

AstroX is a multichain, livestream-powered Web3 platform enabling creators to launch tokens live on-stream, combined with real-time trading, AI growth tools, gamified retention, and a global creator monetization system.

Website:

X (Twitter):

