UAE Pavilion Concludes Highly Successful Participation At EDEX 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE Pavilion, organised by ADNEC Group with the support of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and the UAE Ministry of Defence, has concluded its successful participation at the Egypt Defence Expo 2025, which wrapped up today at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo.

Across the four days the Pavilion attracted thousands of visitors, showcasing the UAE's latest innovations in defence technology and reinforcing the nation's position as a hub for innovation and strategic partnerships on the world stage. The Pavilion brought together a select group of leading national companies, including EDGE Group, Calidus, GAL, AMMROC, Al Jundi magazine and ADNEC Group, the organisers of IDEX and NAVDEX 2027.

Throughout the event, international visitors, including VIPs and official delegations from the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Russian Federation, the Republic of India, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Djibouti, and the Arab League visited the Pavilion.

During their visits to the pavilion, delegations representatives commended the UAE's defence industries for their growing role in the global supply chain. This achievement is driven by high quality standards, advanced production capabilities and innovative design. The UAE's strong record of strategic partnerships with leading international companies and a broad export reach to markets worldwide were also recognised as key contributors to this success.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said:“The success of the UAE Pavilion at the Egypt Defence Expo reflects ADNEC Group's commitment to showcasing the UAE's national defence companies and capabilities to an international audience. ADNEC Group's participation in the EDEX 2025 aligns with a broader strategy to promote national defence industries and open new markets for local products, thereby enhancing their regional and international competitiveness. Over four days, the Pavilion welcomed visits from senior officials, defence leaders and key stakeholders, fostering valuable connections and highlighting the UAE's innovative contributions to the global defence industry.”

Throughout the event, international delegations held exclusive meetings with defence event advisors from ADNEC Group to discuss a variety of topics including defence and security exhibitions in the UAE. These discussions included upcoming editions of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX), both scheduled to take place in 2027.

The UAE Pavilion served as a major and dynamic platform for showcasing the UAE's leading defence and security companies. Over the course of the four days, the UAE Pavilion had a programme of meetings and presentations which enabled participants to explore the latest advancement in defence technology, promote new partnerships and strengthen international collaboration.

The UAE Pavilion will continue its roadshow in 2026, where it will participate at several leading international exhibitions, including the World Defence Show in Riyadh on 8 to 12 February, followed by Defence Services Asia in Kuala Lumpur, the SAHA Expo in Istanbul, the Egypt Airshow in El Alamein, SOFEX in Jordan, China Airshow in China, Marrakech Airshow in Morocco, and the Bahrain International Airshow in Bahrain.