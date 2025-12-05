UAE: Police Rescue 3 In RAK Mountains During National Day Holidays

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah rescued three people who had separate accidents in different mountainous areas during the UAE National Day holiday.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said both its Search and Rescue Division, and the Air Wing, intensified their missions to assist individuals heading to mountainous areas during the holidays.

Authorities shared tips to hiking enthusiasts who flock to these areas in large numbers:



Carry sufficient food and water

Make sure mobile phones are charged

Let authorities know of the location you are headed to, in advance

Stay away from risky areas, and those that are under the cover of darkness Wear appropriate clothes and shoes

Police emphasised that while specialised units will respond to calls for help, despite the risks, the public's adherence to safety guidelines are crucial to reducing the number of accidents in mountainous areas and ensuring everyone's safety.