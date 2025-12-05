UAE Man Wins Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge 2025, Takes Home Dh50,000

Walid Omar Ali Salman Al Nuaimi, a UAE national from Ras Al Khaimah, was crowned the first-place winner of the Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge 2025, which concluded on Friday. He received a Dh50,000 cash prize after delivering an outstanding performance throughout the three-month competition.

The awards ceremony held at the Ras Al Khaimah Sports Complex, celebrating top achievers across multiple categories, was presented by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge continues to inspire healthier lifestyles, elevate community participation, and strengthen the emirate's position as a growing hub for sports and well-being.

Nuaimi embarked on the three-month journey, weighing approximately 150 kg and successfully shedding around 19 kg, finishing the challenge at 131 kg.

Reflecting on his experience, Nuaimi described the challenge as transformative, noting that it dramatically changed his lifestyle and overall health.“The challenge has changed my life significantly. My daily routines, eating habits, and exercise patterns are completely different now,” he said. He credited his success to the support of family and his coach, Abu Hamdan from A25 Gym, who motivated him and the participants from the very beginning. He did not expect to win, and now intends to continue his fitness journey beyond the competition.

Khalid Mohamed Ali Al Shehhi, the second-place winner from Ras Al Khaimah, also achieved a remarkable transformation, shedding 20 kg over three months. Starting the competition at 135 kg, Khalid reduced his weight to 115 kg, crediting his success to a strict diet and exercise plan guided by his older brother and Coach Mansour at Rashaqa Life Gym in Julan. He emphasised the importance of family support, noting that his mother prepared healthy meals at home to help him avoid fast food during the challenge. Khalid aims to continue his journey toward an ideal weight of 80kg.

The inaugural Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge was a three-month initiative designed to promote healthier lifestyles among young residents. Saeed Jumaa Al Maas, Vice Chairman of the Fitness Challenge Committee, said the programme targeted Emiratis aged 15 to 30 with a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 40, aiming to help participants dramatically improve their health. To qualify, applicants were required to hold Ras Al Khaimah residency and be active members of a local gym.

“Every contestant underwent a comprehensive medical assessment, fully sponsored by the Office of the Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi,” Al Maas explained.“We had strict criteria because we wanted to ensure participants were committed and medically fit to take part.”

The challenge quickly gained momentum across the emirate's fitness community. Gyms participated enthusiastically, offering free memberships throughout the competition, some even extending them for one or more years. Local fitness centres also provided nutritional support, personalised training, and supervised workout plans to help contestants stay on track.“Gym owners showed incredible community spirit. They provided everything from healthy meals to full training programmes, both inside and outside the gym. The challenge created a real movement in Ras Al Khaimah,” Al Maas said.

Of the 115 initial applicants, 68 athletes passed medical and eligibility screenings. Over three months, they trained under professional supervision, completing exercises that tested endurance, strength, agility, mobility, and neuromuscular coordination. Several elimination rounds narrowed the field to 20 finalists, who then competed in a final performance test to determine the top performers in the final ceremony.

The challenge featured 20 prize-winning categories, with the first-place winner receiving Dh50,000 and subsequent prizes ranging down to Dh31,000 for 20th place, totalling Dh810,000.“Everyone is a winner,” Al Maas said.“Even reaching twentieth place earns a reward and better health.”

The final round tested the athletes' limits with a series of high-intensity workouts, including:



15 calories on the air bike within two minutes

200 metres of rowing in one minute

200 metres on the ski machine in one minute

10 metres kettlebell carry (back and forth) 15-metre sledge push

For the top 20 finalists, rest periods were removed, and intensity was increased to push participants to their maximum effort while remaining within safe heart-rate limits. Many finalists achieved remarkable weight-loss results, with some shedding up to 28 kg in just three months.

The Ras Al Khaimah Fitness Challenge, launched under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, marks the emirate's first major youth-focused fitness initiative. Participants ranged in age from 15 to 30 years, with BMI levels above 40, reflecting the programme's inclusive nature.

At the end of the final ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud announced that the second edition of the challenge will begin early next year, expanding the age eligibility to start from 13 years old.