Turkish MP Calls For Cultural Evaluation Of Western Azerbaijanis' Return

The return of Western Azerbaijanis must be assessed in cultural terms, Chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Samil Ayrim said at the 3rd international conference on "Cultural heritage and the right of return: restoration of the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia as a path to justice, reconciliation, and peace" organized by the Western Azerbaijan Community today, Trend reports.

"When cultural heritage is destroyed, the bond a people has with their past is broken. International law recognizes the protection of cultural heritage as an integral part of human rights," the MP noted.

He pointed out that the 1954 Hague Convention, the 1972 UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, and the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage clearly define the obligations of states in this area.

"However, this responsibility does not belong only to states but is also a common duty of the international community. The destruction of cultural heritage is considered a crime committed not only against one nation but against all of humanity. For this reason, when discussing the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis, the issue should be assessed from both a legal and a cultural perspective," he explained.

Ayrim also said that sustainable peace after conflicts is possible not only through political agreements, but also through the restoration of memory and the reshaping of mutual respect.

"The care shown to the history, art, beliefs, and even tombstones of a society creates the moral foundation of peace. Therefore, the preservation of cultural heritage in the process of return is not a secondary issue but a fundamental condition for peace. Karabakh and the surrounding areas have been under occupation for 30 years. During this time, cities, villages, historical monuments, and cultural heritage have suffered serious damage," the MP mentioned.

He emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, new roads, water bodies, airports, smart city, and smart village projects are being implemented in Karabakh today. Conditions are being created for the return of more than a million displaced persons, trees are being planted, modern living standards are being ensured, and opportunities for people to return to their homelands comfortably are being expanded. This is a very important historical event.

"While implementing all of this, Azerbaijan has not shied away from any of its obligations, but on the contrary, it has shown development at a level that can serve as an example to the world with the reconstruction and reconstruction work it has carried out in the region," Ayrim added.

Since 1988, numerous Azerbaijani cultural monuments in present-day Armenia have been destroyed, vandalized, or had their authenticity altered. Over 300 mosques, including the Damirbulag Mosque, have been lost or compromised, while more than 500 cemeteries have been desecrated. Key historical sites like the Irevan fortress and Sardar mosque have also been demolished. Azerbaijan claims this destruction is state-sponsored, aimed at erasing its cultural presence. International organizations have acknowledged the situation and have called for a fact-finding mission by UNESCO, though this has yet to materialize due to disagreement between the involved parties.