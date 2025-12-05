Uzbekistan Expands Climate Cooperation With Acta Climate Solutions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Akram Aliev held a meeting with representatives of the European climate company Acta Climate Solutions to review potential areas of collaboration in decarbonizing the economy, improving forest resource management, and introducing modern environmental approaches, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the discussions, the parties also exchanged views on restoring natural landscapes, strengthening the capacity of the forestry sector, and implementing long-term nature-based solutions aimed at carbon absorption and climate adaptation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to further develop possible formats of cooperation in coordination with relevant ministries and agencies, with priority directions to be identified for subsequent joint work.

As a result of active efforts in recent years, Uzbekistan now operates 13 solar and 5 wind power plants with a combined capacity of 4,782 megawatts. Since the beginning of this year, these solar and wind facilities have generated more than 9.7 billion kWh of green electricity. Looking at hydropower output, total green energy generation has added up to 15.7 billion kWh. As a result, the share of green energy in the country's total electricity production has shot up to 23%. The shift has brought about amazing results, cutting down a whopping 2.867 billion cubic meters of natural gas and holding back 4.2 million tons of harmful emissions from getting into the atmosphere.

Acta Climate Solutions (Acta) is a company dedicated to the advancement of sustainable forestry and carbon credit initiatives, employing scientific methods and innovative practices to achieve enduring environmental and economic benefits, especially in domains such as air quality, temperature regulation, and CO2 mitigation through nature-based strategies like reforestation and soil health enhancement. They collaborate with landowners and investors to develop projects with multi-decade timelines, prioritizing ecological integrity and mutual benefit.