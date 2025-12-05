Russian Strikes Injure 11 Civilians Across Kherson Region Over Past Day
He stated that under Russian drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling were multiple settlements of the region as well as the city of Kherson.
Two apartment buildings, 11 private homes, a cellular tower, a bakery, a gas pipeline, and a private car were damaged.
Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, Prokudin emphasized.Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region kill child, injure civilians
As Ukrinform reported, on December 4, Russian forces shelled a perinatal center in Kherson.
