Russian Strikes Injure 11 Civilians Across Kherson Region Over Past Day


2025-12-05 02:05:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

He stated that under Russian drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling were multiple settlements of the region as well as the city of Kherson.

Two apartment buildings, 11 private homes, a cellular tower, a bakery, a gas pipeline, and a private car were damaged.

Due to Russian aggression, 11 people were injured, Prokudin emphasized.

Read also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region kill child, injure civilians

As Ukrinform reported, on December 4, Russian forces shelled a perinatal center in Kherson.

UkrinForm

