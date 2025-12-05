Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares


2025-12-05 02:01:40
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
05 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 04 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 17,504 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,504 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 563.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 565.89p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,759,344 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,759,344.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
04-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 375 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfroM$
04-12-2025 16:28:30 GBp 71 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfroM1
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 23 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXO
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 334 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXQ
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 644 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXS
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 407 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpXU
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 605 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpWd
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 1,848 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpWj
04-12-2025 16:25:40 GBp 5 566.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpWn
04-12-2025 16:17:41 GBp 67 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp5t
04-12-2025 16:17:29 GBp 88 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp42
04-12-2025 16:17:28 GBp 257 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp44
04-12-2025 16:16:54 GBp 195 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp7F
04-12-2025 16:16:18 GBp 12 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp0a
04-12-2025 16:16:18 GBp 186 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp0c
04-12-2025 16:15:42 GBp 192 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp3m
04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 284 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp2H
04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 217 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrp2Q
04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 595 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrp2S
04-12-2025 16:15:06 GBp 1,067 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrpDY
04-12-2025 16:09:31 GBp 121 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpHj
04-12-2025 16:09:31 GBp 453 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrpHl
04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 21 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmb7
04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 617 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmb9
04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 1,500 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmbL
04-12-2025 16:05:04 GBp 100 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrmbN
04-12-2025 16:00:37 GBp 341 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrmp4
04-12-2025 15:43:29 GBp 255 564.00 XLON xeaNcAfrnmR
04-12-2025 15:32:21 GBp 193 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrnPx
04-12-2025 15:23:36 GBp 421 563.50 XLON xeaNcAfr@nq
04-12-2025 15:03:50 GBp 211 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfr$q9
04-12-2025 14:56:32 GBp 300 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfr$DE
04-12-2025 14:45:29 GBp 290 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfryU4
04-12-2025 14:32:33 GBp 233 564.00 XLON xeaNcAfrwx3
04-12-2025 14:21:40 GBp 230 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfruW8
04-12-2025 14:04:32 GBp 199 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrciS
04-12-2025 13:48:29 GBp 254 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrdtg
04-12-2025 13:28:56 GBp 440 567.00 XLON xeaNcAfraJp
04-12-2025 12:45:34 GBp 311 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrZJv
04-12-2025 12:09:49 GBp 242 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrXsY
04-12-2025 12:05:19 GBp 284 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrX@U
04-12-2025 11:17:05 GBp 211 569.00 XLON xeaNcAfrkUw
04-12-2025 10:55:04 GBp 283 568.00 XLON xeaNcAfrlEu
04-12-2025 10:34:43 GBp 259 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrim@
04-12-2025 10:00:36 GBp 404 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrgir
04-12-2025 09:52:00 GBp 20 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrgLp
04-12-2025 09:16:43 GBp 231 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfrer8
04-12-2025 09:00:50 GBp 229 566.00 XLON xeaNcAfreR@
04-12-2025 08:38:23 GBp 193 568.00 XLON xeaNcAfrfO$
04-12-2025 08:22:42 GBp 317 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrMFG
04-12-2025 08:02:59 GBp 248 565.50 XLON xeaNcAfrNGx
04-12-2025 08:01:36 GBp 339 564.50 XLON xeaNcAfrNRK
04-12-2025 08:01:36 GBp 282 565.00 XLON xeaNcAfrNRM



