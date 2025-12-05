Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India As BRICS Chair May Push National Currency Trade: Russian Analyst


2025-12-05 02:00:39
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

India could play a key role in expanding national currency-based trade under its BRICS presidency in 2026, says Russian expert Yaroslav Lissovolik. He believes the focus should shift from a unified BRICS currency to boosting bilateral settlements, with the New Development Bank helping accelerate non-dollar trade channels among member nations.

AsiaNet News

