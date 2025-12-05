Moderate Weather Continues Friday, Unstable Conditions, Rain Expected Over Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 5 (Petra)-- The Kingdom will experience mild weather on Friday across most regions, while conditions remain warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, medium- and high-altitude clouds will appear, with a slight chance of light and scattered rain showers. Winds will be moderate south easterlies, occasionally becoming active, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.On Saturday, temperatures will rise slightly, and the weather will turn unstable and slightly warm in most areas. Clouds will appear at various altitudes, with intermittent chances of light and scattered rain showers. Southeasterly winds will be moderate to active, with strong gusts at times particularly in desert regions causing dust in many areas.During the night, cloud cover is expected to increase significantly at different altitudes, bringing rain showers to various parts of the country. Some areas may see heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and hail, potentially leading to flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea. Winds will shift to moderate south westerlies, becoming occasionally active.On Sunday, temperatures will drop noticeably as Jordan is affected by a relatively cold and humid air mass. The weather will turn relatively cold in most regions and partly to mostly cloudy. The chance of scattered rain showers remains, particularly in southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom, with limited rainfall expected in the north.By evening and night, rainfall chances will gradually diminish. Winds will be moderate westerlies, picking up at times.Another drop in temperatures is forecast for Monday, with relatively cold weather continuing across most areas and low-altitude clouds forming over northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies.The highest and lowest temperatures are between 21 and 11 degrees Celsius in East Amman, 19 and 9 in West Amman, 16 and 9 in the northern highlands, 18 and 8 in the Shara highlands, 22 and 10 in the desert areas, 21 and 11 in the plains areas, 28 and 14 in the northern Jordan Valley, 29 and 16 in the southern Jordan Valley, 28 and 15 in the Dead Sea, and 28 and 16 degrees Celsius in the Gulf of Aqaba.