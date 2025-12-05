RTA Opens New Driver Training And Testing Branch In Al Quoz Industrial To Enhance Service Delivery

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 4th December 2025:

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a new branch for driver training and testing in Al Quoz Industrial Area, as part of its efforts to streamline processes and enhance the efficiency of public facilities and services provided to customers in the area and neighbouring districts.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA's Licensing Agency confirmed that the opening of the new branch in Al Quoz Industrial Area, operated by 'Eco Drive' Driving Institute, enhances the network of service outlets through which RTA provides driver licensing services, bringing them closer to communities across the emirate. This branch is RTA's 29th service point and represents a significant addition to the driver-training sector, fully aligned with the Government of Dubai's directions and RTA's commitment to streamlining and simplifying service delivery for customers.”

“As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance driver-training facilities in line with the modern standards that characterise the Emirate of Dubai, we worked closely with the owners of Eco Drive Driving Institute to ensure that the new branch is licensed in a renewed format and in accordance with standards that meet customer expectations, both in its overall appearance and in the facilities and equipment it provides,” Mahboob noted.

He added:“The new branch had begun providing services to customers, including transaction processing, opening traffic files, and delivering training, in addition to conducting theoretical tests and internal practical tests through the smart light-vehicle testing yard.”

Service Timings

The Institute provides its services daily from Monday to Sunday, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, with a Friday prayer break from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

