Lesquin, December 5, 2025, 7:00 AM

Bigben Interactive announces the initiation of discussions

with the holders of senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable

into Nacon company shares, maturing on February 19, 2026

Bigben Interactive (the "Company") announces the initiation of discussions with the holders of senior conditionally secured bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of the Nacon company and maturing on February 19, 2026 (the "Bonds").

On February 12, 2021, the Company announced the establishment of a bond loan in the form of senior conditionally secured Bonds exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of the Nacon company, for an amount of 87.3 million euros, maturing on February 19, 2026 (the "Maturity Date") and admitted to trading on the Euronext Access TM market of Euronext in Paris.

As of the Date of this press release, the outstanding amount of the Bonds still admitted to trading on Euronext Access TM market in Paris totals 57.4 million euros (the "Outstanding Bonds"), repayable at maturity at 103%, i.e., €59.1 M.

On November 24, 2025, the Company issued a press release notably announcing, that it had secured a refinancing agreement with a pool of lenders for an amount of 43 million euros through the establishment of a credit agreement secured with usual collateral for this type of financing, repayable over a 6-year period (the "Partial Refinancing").

Taking into account the Partial Refinancing, the balance of the Outstanding Bonds, not refinanced as at the date hereof, amounts to approximately 16 million euros (the " Residual Unrefinanced Balance").

A full cash repayment by the Company on the Maturity Date would prematurely mobilise the Company's cash resources, which would significantly limit its development prospects. Consequently, in the interests of the company, and in order to maintain operational and financial flexibility, in line with its strategic objectives, the Company intends to propose to the Bondholders a renegotiation of the terms of the Bonds, including, but not limited to, an amendment of the terms and conditions of the Bonds, and/or a possible extension of the term of the Bonds.

Following these discussions, if applicable, all Bondholders could be convened, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, to vote on any amendment to the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

