Bigben Interactive Announces The Initiation Of Discussions With The Holders Of Senior Conditionally Secured Bonds Exchangeable Into Nacon Company Shares, Maturing On February 19, 2026
2024-25 IFRS Sales: 288 M€
HEADCOUNT
Over 1 300 employees
INTERNATIONAL
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries
Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, in the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. The Group is known for being innovative and creative and aims to be one of the European leaders in each of its markets.
Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B – Index: CAC Mid & Small – Eligible for SRD long
ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP
