Britain May Hand GBP 8B Of Frozen Russian Assets To Ukraine Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by The Times.

According to the outlet, Britain is working with the European Union, Canada, and other partners on an agreement that could make it possible to unlock up to $130 billion in total for Ukraine.

It is noted that these funds could cover more than two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs for the next two years, both for defense and for reconstruction in the event peace is achieved.

The Times recalls that the use of frozen Russian assets was discussed at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

European Commission presents two measures for providing financial support to Ukraine in 2026–2027

As Ukrinform reported, the European Commission has proposed a legal solution that would help dispel Belgium's concerns regarding the use of Russian assets frozen in that country.