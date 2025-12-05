PM Modi, President Putin Meet In Delhi For The High-Stakes Indiarussia Summit Today. What's On The Table?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Friday, marking the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit.

Putin arrived on Thursday for his first visit to India since 2021, at a time when New Delhi is negotiating with the US to ease punitive tariffs linked to its purchases of discounted Russian oil.

The summit takes place amid heightened scrutiny from the US and Europe over India's continued engagement with Moscow. The discussions will focus on strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership, even as Western sanctions reshape Russia's global alignments.

The Russian leader is on his first visit to India in four years, at a time when New Delhi is engaged in talks with the US for a trade deal to reduce punitive tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on its goods due to India's Russian oil purchases.

Putin last visited India in December 2021, just a couple of months before the Russian army invaded Ukraine. The Russian President will attend the 23rd annual India-Russia summit today.

With India under pressure from the US and Europe over its ties with Russia, the conversations between President Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be closely watched.

The Summit, according to Reuters, aims to boost trade with Russia's top buyer of arms and seaborne oil, as Western sanctions squeeze their decades-old ties. The two sides will also focus on trade and economic ties, and negotiations are on for a potential free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, reports said.

PM Modi and President Putin will also discuss defence ties, new acquisitions - including additional S-400 missile systems and the latest Sukhoi aircraft - as well as expanded access for Indian goods, from perishables like fruits and vegetables to pharmaceuticals, in the Russian market, reports said. The process to ensure the safe return of Indian nationals enrolled in the Russian military would also be discussed.

Putin India Visit Schedule on Day 2

11 AM: Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

11: 30 AM: Wreath Laying at Rajghat

11:50 AM: Meeting with PM Modi at Hyderabad House

1:50 PM: Press Statements at Hyderabad House

7 PM: Meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

9 PM: Departure from Delhi

2030 Roadmap

Putin and Modi are likely to unveil a declaration for the Development of Strategic Areas of India-Russia economic cooperation until 2030, according to a report in The Indian Express. The two leaders are expected to seal a labour mobility agreement and team up on Arctic shipbuilding, the report said.

The two leaders met for a private dinner at PM Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Thursday. In a gesture indicative of the special India-Russia ties, PM Modi received President Putin at Palam Airport,and the two travelled to the Prime Minister's residence in the same car.

Moscow has been India's top arms supplier

Moscow has been India's top arms supplier for decades and has stated that it aims to import more Indian goods in an effort to increase trade to $100 billion by 2030, which has so far been skewed in its favour due to New Delhi's energy imports.

Modi and Putin are also expected to discuss other topics, including labour and civil nuclear energy, with the sides expected to announce new agreements to showcase the resilience of their relations.

While the global contest will be discussed during the meeting, the two leaders are likely to focus on bilateral issues, including trade, defence, technology, nuclear energy, and labour mobility.

Some reports suggested that the two nations are also discussing various defence projects such as the S-400 air defence system and the latest version of the Sukhoi-57 fighter aircraft. There is a demand for visa-free entry for Indian tourists to Russia. This issue may also arise during discussions.

Bilateral trade between India and Russia reached $68.7 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25.

A joint statement is likely to be adopted, and several bilateral documents are expected to be signed and adopted in a wide range of areas.

(With agency inputs)



