India, Nepal Boost Disaster Response In Joint SURYAKIRAN Exercise

HADR Drills Enhance Joint Response

The ongoing India-Nepal Joint Exercise SURYAKIRAN marked a significant milestone over the past two days with a dedicated Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capsule conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). As per the release, the module showcased precision rescue drills for flash floods, structural collapse during earthquakes, river rescue operations and responses to similar scenarios.

Located in a seismically active Himalayan region and sharing sensitive river basins, both nations face common humanitarian and disaster management challenges, the press release stated. The joint training has further enhanced interoperability, refined combined response mechanisms and ensured both Armies remain prepared to act swiftly and cohesively when confronted with crises.

19th Edition: Scope and Participants

The 19th edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN began on Monday, with both the Indian and Nepalese armies training together with a focus on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, with a clear emphasis on integrating niche technologies to enhance interoperability. "Exercise SURYA KIRAN- 19th edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN is in progress at Pithoragarh, where troops of the Indian Army and Nepali Army are training together. The exercise focuses on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain with a clear emphasis on integrating niche technologies to enhance interoperability. This ongoing engagement reinforces the strong military ties between India and Nepal built on trust, camaraderie and a shared commitment to peace and security," said the Central Command of the Indian Army in a post on X.

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side is being represented by 334 personnel, primarily troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment. The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate.

Focus on Niche and Emerging Technologies

This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in a counterterrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics. (ANI)

