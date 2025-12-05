Free Entrepreneurship Training For Women: Turn Skills Into Income In Just One Month

Free one-month vocational training for women aged 18–45 offers skills in handicraft making, marketing, and accessing government subsidies. A golden opportunity to start a business and earn lakhs through entrepreneurship.

Women aged 18-45 can join a one-month free course at Sakthi Kailash Women's College in Salem. Learn to make crafts from banana fiber, plus marketing and how to get government grants.

Beneficiary selection is on December 5th at 10 AM. Priority will be given to women from Salem district. To join, SMS your name to 88258 12528 to pre-register and get more info.

