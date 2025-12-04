Vodafone Qatar To Give Away Over 100 Prizes Throughout FIA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

As the official Technology Sponsor of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, Vodafone Qatar announced a lineup of tournament activations that will run across multiple venues, offering fans more than 100 prizes to be won throughout the competition.

Renowned presenter Abdulrahman al-Ashqar will be present at Vodafone Qatar's fan engagement booths in the activation zones at Al Bayt Stadium, Lusail Stadium, and Khalifa International Stadium. He will host live games and trivia questions, giving fans the chance to win prizes. These booths will also feature entertainment activities, including football video games, and interactive challenges.

Vodafone Qatar will also celebrate fans through its special 'Fan of the Match' activation, rewarding standout supporters who bring exceptional energy, spirit, and passion to the stadiums.

The initiative is part of Vodafone Qatar's ongoing commitment to elevate the fan experience and bring supporters closer to the excitement of the tournament.

Fans are encouraged to visit Vodafone Qatar's social media channels for activation schedules, and updates.