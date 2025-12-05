Indigo Crisis: Govt Orders High-Level Inquiry Places DGCA's FDTL Orders In Abeyance With Immediate Effect
Naidu also said that the FDTL orders issued by aviation watchdog DGCA have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect for now to stabilise operations and prioritise relief for affected passengers. He said that airlines have also been directed to provide timely and accurate updates to all passengers and ensure automatic refunds.
IndiGo cancelled over 400 flights on Friday alone, as per reports – adding to the already growing woes of several stranded passengers.IndiGo crisis deepens - How did the chaos unfold?
What began as a single day of cancellations and delays – has now spiraled into a four-day saga. Throughout this week, 20-year-old domestic carrier IndiGo has had increasing number of flight cancellations and delays over the network across major airports in India.
With passengers reporting delays from 2 December, disruption in services continued today, on 5 December, with PTI reporting at least 400 flights cancelled across airports in the country.
